Super Eagles: Vista Bright for Fourth AFCON Glory

Nigeria’s dream of a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title seems to be taking shape after the Super Eagles won all their group stage matches to earn a 100 per cent record. By topping Group C, the three-time African champions have been handed a relatively ‘easy’ round of 16 encounter against Mozambique, a side Nigeria are yet to lose to after five previous meetings. All things being equal, come January 5, without any disrespect to the Mambas, the Eagles should easily book a quarter final ticket

Though the Super Eagles Chief Coach, Eric Chelle admitted that the round of 16 of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco comes with lots of pressure, but said he was comfortable with the expectations that come with progressing to the last 16, insisting pressure had been a constant since his arrival.

“The round of 16 is a lot of pressure, for sure, but I am fascinated by that. Since I arrived, I have had a lot of pressure and I feel good,” Chelle said.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will clash with the Mambas of Mozambique for the sixth time at the senior level, as both teams go for each other’s jugular in one of the Round of 16 games of the ongoing 35th Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco.

The 35,000-capacity Complexe Sportif de Fès, which has been home to the three-time African champions in their entire Group C campaign, will be the venue for the encounter that will commence at 8pm on Monday, January 5.

Nigeria completed a perfect group campaign with three wins from three matches, finishing with nine points and setting up a round of 16 clash against Mozambique on Monday in Fez.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Chelle said: “I feel good because the town is perfect, the hotel is perfect and the atmosphere is perfect.”

The coach noted a calmer approach on the touchline compared to his previous tournament experience, stressing the importance of focus and daily work.

“We are calm and, if you watch the game, I think I am calmer than at the last AFCON. I try to stay focused during the game, only on the game. I have my vision. Sometimes it is very good, sometimes it is bad. That is football. We work every day and the team works hard,” he said.

Chelle also spoke positively about Nigeria’s base in Fez, despite challenging weather conditions, as preparations continue for the next round.

“I am very happy to stay in Fèz because the town is good and calm. The people are very nice to us. We are focused and we have our base. We can do a lot of training sessions,” he said.

“Even if the weather is difficult because it is cold, we work. Today was a game to try something different.”

Despite the convincing group-stage finish, Chelle insisted improvement remains essential if Nigeria are to challenge for the title.

“I am happy about the victory, but we have to improve again. If we want to be ambitious, we have to improve again.”

Nigeria swept through their group phase campaign like the harmattan, scoring eight goals and conceding four. Ademola Lookman and Raphael Onyedika have scored twice each, with Semi Ajayi, Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi and Paul Onuachu supplying the other goals.

Mozambique lost their opening game to Cup holders Cote d’Ivoire, but then dug their feet into the ground to triumph over Gabon, before losing 1-2 to Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions on Wednesday evening.

If the Mambas group results is anything to go by, Monday’s confrontation is expected to be relatively easy for Nigeria, as the young Mambas have demonstrated incapability to stand toe-to-toe with the big teams.

Chelle admitted that the depth of the squad now presents him with difficult decisions ahead of the knockout phase, a situation he welcomed.

“Now I have a little pain in my head because I have to make a lot of choices, because everybody can play in this team, and that is perfect for me,” Chelle concluded.

Meanwhile, Lookman has insisted that there is no particular team he wants Nigeria to avoid in the knockout stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Atalanta player expressed his respect for all teams, emphasising that for the Super Eagles to win the AFCON title, they must compete against the best.

“No team we want to avoid. I’ve respect for everybody,” Lookman stated at his post-match interview when asked which team he wants Eric Chelle’s side to avoid in the knockout stage.

“If you want to win a tournament you need to play the best. We want to continue to win the games, face everybody in this competition, so we are looking forward to the teams to come ahead. “

Of their five previous confrontations, Nigeria have been victorious on four occasions, including their only AFCON encounter way back in Lubango, Angola in January 2010, in which the Eagles ran away with a 3-0 win. Nigeria won a friendly match in Maputo in August 1999 by the odd goal and won another one in Portugal in October 2023 by 3-2, while 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches ended 0-0 in Maputo and 1-0 in Abuja, with Obinna Nsofor scoring five minutes into added time to keep alive Nigeria’s World Cup hopes.

ROUND OF 16 MATCHES

Fixtures

Today

Mali vs Tunisia

Morocco vs Tanzania

Sunday

Algeria vs DR Congo

Egypt vs Bénin Rep

Monday

Senegal vs Sudan

Nigeria vs Mozambique

Tuesday

South Africa vs Cameroon

Burkina Faso vs Cote d’Ivoire