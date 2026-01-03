For His Silence over Terorrists’ Activities in Sokoto, Kukah Must Apologise to Nigerians, World, Says Bishop Fagbohun

Gbenga Sodeinde In Ado Ekiti

President of African Confederation of Old Catholic Churches and Presiding Bishop of the Old Catholic Apostolic Church Nigeria, Most Rev. Oluwaseun Fagbohun, has called on the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, to tender what he described as an unreserved apology again to Christians, Nigerians, and the international community over issues relating to terrorism and insecurity in the country as he earlier did over his recent alleged denial of Christian genocide in Nigeria.

Bishop Fagbohun made the call in his New Year message, a copy of which was made available to THISDAY. In the message, he accused Bishop Kukah of maintaining what he termed a troubling silence despite allegedly being aware of the presence and activities of terrorists, bandits, and Boko Haram elements within his episcopal jurisdiction.

According to Bishop Fagbohun, Bishop Kukah failed in his moral and spiritual responsibilities as a Christian leader by “pretending not to be aware” of insurgent activities in parts of Sokoto State, which he alleged were being carried out openly and with impunity.

He further criticised Bishop Kukah for previously stating that Christians were not being persecuted by criminal or insurgent groups, describing the assertion as misleading and inconsistent with the realities faced by many Christian communities across Nigeria.

Bishop Fagbohun argued that several Christian families and communities have suffered displacement, loss of lives, destruction of worship centres, and psychological trauma as a result of terrorist activities, stressing that denying such experiences undermines the pain of victims and weakens the moral voice of the Church.

The President of the Old Catholic Churches in Africa reiterated his position during his New Year message to Nigerians on January 1st, insisting that Bishop Kukah’s comments and perceived inaction had eroded public confidence in Christian leadership, particularly at a time when religious leaders are expected to speak truth to power and stand firmly with victims of violence.

“Bishop Kukah has not only betrayed the Christian faith but also the trust of the nation by pretending not to know that terrorists are operating within his jurisdiction,” Bishop Fagbohun said.

He added that Bishop Kukah, who is widely respected both within Nigeria and internationally for his advocacy on social justice and national unity, must apologise to restore confidence in his public statements and moral authority.

“His words carry weight globally, but with these recent developments, it is clear that he has not been faithful and truthful. Unless he apologizes, we can no longer trust the words coming out of his mouth. How can he claim ignorance when Boko Haram members are allegedly residing and operating openly in his area?

“He is always at the Villa taking pictures here and there, winning and dinning with our nation’s leadership. What does he go there to say? Is he claiming that he doesn’t know that his jurisdiction is the headquarters of those killing Nigerians? His hypocrisy must stop. He should apologize again to Nigerians and the entire world.

“He should stop parading himself around the Villa and our National leadership since he withheld the truth that would have long saved the lives of Nigerians before the decisive action of Mr President to allow their destruction.” he queried. I wonder if his PhD in Political Science prevents him from exposing killers of our people.”

Bishop Fagbohun also called on Christian leaders across denominations to rise above what he described as fear, political correctness, or compromise, and to speak boldly against terrorism, regardless of ethnic, regional, or religious considerations.