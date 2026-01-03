Enugu Community Celebrates Gov. Mbah’s Leadership at New Year Cultural Festival

.Pledges unflinching support

Leaders and people of the seven villages that make up Amigbo in Nomeh-Unateze Community, Nkanu East Local Government Area (LGA) of Enugu State have expressed deep satisfaction with the administration of Governor Peter Mbah, declaring their unalloyed support for his leadership.

They made the declaration during their New Year cultural celebration, “Amigbo Day” held at Community Primary School, Station Quarters, Nomeh.

The well attended event organised under the auspieces of Amigbo Nomeh-Unateze Unity Association attracted community leaders, stakeholders and friends and cultural groups outside the community, including the Okanga Cultural Troupe from Owo in Nkanu East LGA of Enugu State.

Speaking at the event, the traditional ruler of Nomeh, HRH Igwe (Lt. Col.) Okonkwo Mbah (rtd.), expressed delight over the celebration and urged community members to always prioritise the development of their homeland in their thoughts and actions.

Igwe Mbah commended the Enugu State Government for the ongoing infrastructural projects in the area, describing them as many, impressive, solid, land unprecedented in the history of the community.

“The ongoing road construction is a thing of joy. The Smart Green School and Type II Primary Healthcare Centre, all deserve commendation from our governor,” the monarch said.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Mbah on Media (External Relations), Uche Anichukwu, praised the governor’s performance, particularly in Nomeh-Unateze and the wider Enugu State.

“Today, we are witnesses to the ongoing construction of the Nomeh–Mburubu–Nara Road, Nomeh–Uduma Road, Court Mburubu – Nkerefi Road, not forgetting the Smart School and Health Centre in Nomeh,” Anichukwu said.

“I want to formally express the gratitude of the people of Nomeh-Unateze to the governor for the great work he is doing in Enugu State, in Nkanu land, and particularly in Nomeh-Unateze.”

Anichukwu said the community had every reason to stand solidly behind Governor Mbah, noting that the area had never had it so good in terms of development and inclusion.

“Today, I am the Senior Special Assistant on Media (External Relations) to the Governor of Enugu State, courtesy of His Excellency. Today, Nomeh has produced a member of the ESUT Governing Council in the person of Prof. Ikenna Chukwu.

“Today, Nomeh has also produced the Chairman of the Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission, Mr. Chijioke Okonkwo, and many more,” he said.

He urged community members to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), stressing that the 2027 election would be a contest among communities on who would deliver the highest votes for Governor Mbah, whom he described as having no rival.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of Nomeh-Unateze Town Union, Dr. Chukwudi Anyianuka, said the event symbolised the unity in the community and reflected optimism about the consolidation of ongoing development efforts.

“We chose today to mark the fact that in 2026, given the ₦1.62 trillion budget already passed by the governor, Nomeh will benefit greatly. We expect to see more projects like the farm estate and many others,” Anyianuka said.

Chairman of Amigbo Nomeh Unateze Unity Association, Mr. Emmanuel Ani, said that the celebration was an expression of gratitude to God for peace and preservation of lives in the community into the new year.

“The event is a mark of gratitude to God for keeping us, our children and our families alive, and for sustaining peace in our communities,. It is also to celebrate our performing governor and honour our sons and daughters, who have contributed greatly to the development of Nomeh Unateze in general and Amigbo division in particular,” he said.

The cultural festival climaxed with the presentation of an Award of Recognition for Patriotic Service to Uche Anichukwu, in appreciation of his contributions to the community and the state.