Chelle Paid in Full as Players Await AFCON Bonuses

Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations camp remains financially stable, despite outstanding player bonuses, with Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle fully paid and focused on the team’s knockout-stage challenge, Soccernet.ng reports.

Reports from Morocco suggest that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has settled all salary obligations owed to Eric Chelle, including his January 2026 pay.

This is expected to ease concerns about distractions off the pitch as Nigeria prepare for the Round of 16 clash against Mozambique.

According to Nigerian sports website Sports Unlimited via The Punch, a reliable source inside the Super Eagles camp in Fez confirmed that the French tactician is in a ‘good state of mind financially’ and fully motivated to push Nigeria deep into the tournament.

Chelle has overseen a flawless group-stage campaign, guiding the Super Eagles to three wins from three matches, including a 3-1 win over Uganda on Tuesday. The Franco-Malian tactician will now leads his side into Monday’s knockout tie against the Mambas.

It is claimed that Chelle has earned $60,000 from match bonuses, calculated at $20,000 per game, alongside a daily camp allowance of $400 since the team opened camp in Egypt in early December.

Chelle is reportedly on a $55,000 monthly salary and is midway through a two-year contract, with outstanding arrears now fully cleared.

Financial backing has also come from the Nigerian government, which has reportedly released 3 billion to support the Super Eagles’ AFCON 2025 campaign in Morocco.

However, sources say the NFF is still expecting additional funds to meet the rising costs of a prolonged tournament run.

While coaching salaries are settled, Super Eagles players are still awaiting their tournament bonuses, including a promised $30,000-per-player reward for reaching the Round of 16.

No appearance or win bonuses have yet been paid since the start of the competition.

The NFF had initially proposed a $15,000 bonus for qualification to the knockout rounds, but players successfully negotiated a higher figure, with the federation eventually agreeing to double the amount.

Additional bonuses are expected should Nigeria defeat Mozambique, with further incentives lined up for a quarter-final appearance. If Chelle’s men progress, they will face either Algeria or the Democratic Republic of Congo in the last eight.

Nigeria, one of only two teams to win all their three group games, are firmly installed as one of the favourites to win AFCON 2025.

Three-time African winners last lifted the continental title in 2013 when the late Stephen Keshi guided the Super Eagles to overcome all hurdles and be crowned champions in South Africa.