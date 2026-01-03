2027: Igbo Group Vows Support for Tinubu’s Re-election

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

The South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA) has vowed to stop at nothing in ensuring the re-election of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu in 2027.

As part of its strategy to realise this goal, National Coordinator of SERHA, Belusochukwu Michael Enwere, told journalists in Umuahia that the group has already set aside the sum of N200 million for the purchase of Nomination and Expression of Interest forms for Mr. President.

Enwere who was in Umuahia for SERHA’s Christmas food items and palliatives distribution to members of its Abia State chapter from the 17 local governments, also disclosed plans by the group to purchase the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms for 25, 000 indigent South-east youths this year.

He said the group was impressed with the performance of Mr. President, which is why they would buy forms for him to be re-elected to continue in office.

“The President has done so well and we will purchase his Nomination and Expression of Interest forms for him and we are not going back on that. We will stop at nothing to ensure that we re-elect Mr. President in 2027. Ndigbo, we are solidly behind Mr. President for his re-election,” Enwere assured.

He said Ndigbo should champion Tinubu’s re-election for showing them love, revealing that from this January, the group would embark on extensive sensitisation campaigns across the South-east to get the people to buy into Tinubu’s re-election project.

“Our promise to Mr. President is that we (SERHA) will go all out for him, come 2027.

“In fact, we are beginning, from January 2026, to tour all the wards, all the local governments, all the nooks and crannies in South-east, to ensure his re-election.

“Now, let me tell you this, let me announce that the SERHA will purchase JAMB forms, targeting 20 indigent youths from each of the 1, 248 wards in the zone. This is to ensure that every child goes to school,” he said.

“So, we are going to move mountains. We are going to show the people that we are committed to the cause of the re-election of Mr. President, come 2027,” he stressed.

Explaining further why SERHA was backing Tinubu for re-election, Enwere said it was to reciprocate the love he has shown to South-east by establishing the South-east Development Commission, initiating the $3 billion railway project that will connect Ndigbo to the national grid and youth inclusion in his government, among others, emphasising that the President who has the interest of all Nigerians at heart.

The SERHA National Coordinator noted that the Renewed Hope Agenda is anchored on the principle that governance must be responsive to the needs of the people, particularly at the grassroots, which, he said, Mr. President was demonstrating with the food distribution.

“This intervention is a model for the meaningful effort to support to ease the burden on our people. Food security remains a pressing issue in many communities. Women, children, the elderly, and other vulnerable groups are often the most affected. Today’s distribution is therefore not mainly about sharing food items, it is about restoring hope, promoting dignity, and reinforcing the spirit of togetherness that defines us as a people,” he said.

“This policy inspires our continued engagement with the people through practical initiatives that improve welfare and promote inclusive development. While this exercise may not address all challenges, it sends a powerful message that leadership is attentive and President Ahmed Bola Tinubu is responsive to the needs of the people, and our dear President is doing that for the good people of Nigeria,” he added, assuring that SERHA remains committed to initiatives that uplift livelihoods, empower communities, and strengthen unity across the Southeast.

Abia State Coordinator of SERHA, Ambassador Hillary Uche Adibe, while welcoming all to the event, said the gathering was to “celebrate achievements, reaffirm our commitment to our great movement, and chart the path forward,” urging the people to be hopeful of a “brighter future.”

Adibe commended President Tinubu “for his tireless efforts in steering Nigeria towards progress and renewed prosperity, saying, “Sir, your work speaks volumes, and we appreciate you. We also acknowledge and appreciate the previous SERHA employment initiatives, empowerment programmes, grants to many of our Abia Women, which have brought hope and opportunities to many.”

He also thanked the National Coordinator for his dedication and passion in piloting the affairs of the group.

Highlight of the event was the distribution of food items, including cartons of indomie, garri and rice, as well as sharing of wrappers to the women.