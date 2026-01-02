Tinubu Lauds Hadiza Bala-Usman’s Public Service Achievements on 50th Birthday

• Describes her as a dedicated patriot committed to national development

•Rejoices with Kogi Gov Ododo on 44th birthday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu on Thursday rejoiced with his Special Adviser on Policy Coordination and Head of the Central Results Delivery Coordination Unit (CRDCU), Hadiza Bala-Usman, on her 50th birthday, on January 2, 2026.

Tinubu, in a release issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described Bala-Usman as a dedicated patriot whose sterling public career reflected service, sacrifice, and commitment to national development.

He said Bala-Usman’s nearly three decades in public service offered enduring lessons in diligence and purpose-driven leadership.

The president recalled her early years at the Bureau of Public Enterprises, where, even at a young age, she demonstrated exceptional clarity of vision and a firm grasp of the structural reforms needed to drive economic growth.

He described her leadership and outstanding achievements at Abuja Enterprise Agency and Nigerian Ports Authority as defining milestones, stating that she broke barriers, raised standards, and strengthened accountability in public administration.

Tinubu also commended Bala-Usman’s political contributions, particularly her role in party organisation and institutional development within All Progressives Congress (APC), which he said helped entrench internal processes, organisational effectiveness, excellence, and democratic values.

Tinubu stated, “In her current role as Special Adviser and Head of the CRDCU, Hadiza continues to distinguish herself as an astute public administrator through discipline, clear thinking, and a firm focus on results.

“Hadiza’s efforts have helped strengthen the governance framework, evidence-based performance, and enhanced the realisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda. I thank her for her single-minded commitment to our administration and national service.

“I pray for strength, wisdom, good health and grace for her to remain an inspiration to women, young people and emerging leaders across the country as she celebrates this landmark 50th birthday.”

Tinubu, also on Thursday, congratulated Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State, as he clocked 44 on January 1, 2026.

Ododo, one of the youngest governors in Nigeria today, is an accountant-turned politician. He had served as auditor-general for local governments in Kogi State before he was elected governor in 2023.

The president, in another statement by Onanuga, commended the governor for his people-centred policies and programmes and encouraged him to deepen the reach of his initiatives.

Tinubu joined the people and the government of Kogi State in celebrating the governor and wishing him a happy birthday and a prosperous New Year.