Senator Godiya Akwashiki’s Passing is a National Loss, Says Deputy Senate President

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, yesterday, mourned the death of Senator Godiya Akwashiki, describing his passing as a major loss to the National Assembly and the country.

Akwashiki, who represented Nasarawa North Senatorial District in the current 10th National Assembly, died on Wednesday at the age of 52 in an Indian hospital after a protracted illness.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Malam Ismail Mudashir, Barau extolled the late senator’s virtues, portraying him as a lawmaker of exceptional calibre, who distinguished himself through patriotism and dedication to public service.

Barau said Akwashiki consistently demonstrated commitment to the Nigerian project through his robust contributions in and outside the Senate.

“Senator Akwashiki was a parliamentarian par excellence who worked tirelessly to enhance the standard of living of the people of Nasarawa North Senatorial District and beyond,” Barau said.

He added that the late senator’s death had created a huge vacuum, particularly in Nasarawa State’s political and developmental landscape.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family, the entire people of Nasarawa North Senatorial District and Nasarawa State in general. May God grant them the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” he stated.

Born on August 3, 1973, in Angba Iggah, Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Akwashiki was first elected into the Senate in 2019 and re-elected in 2023.

He was elected on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) after initially winning the seat in 2019 under the All Progressives Congress (APC).