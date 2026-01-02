NAF Hands Over Drug Suspects, Seized Narcotics to NDLEA Under Operation Awaste

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Nigerian Air Force, under the Joint Task Force South West, Operation AWATSE, has arrested drug suspects and recovered assorted narcotics during an intelligence-led operation in Lagos, handing them over to the National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Speaking during the briefing, Air Commodore Muhammed Imam, the Commander, Base Services Group and Air Component Commander of Operation AWATSE, said the operation was established to protect critical national assets and combat multiple security threats in the South West.

He said: “The Joint Task Force South West Operation AWATSE was established to halt pipeline vandalism, crude oil and petroleum product theft along the 72 kilometre pipeline from the Atlas Po to the Mosimi Depot. The operation is also an anti-banditry, anti-kidnapping, anti-robbery and anti-drug abuse operation.”

He said the launch of a follow-up operation was based on a Federal Government directive conveyed through the Chief of Defence Staff.

He said: “In line with this mandate and in accordance with the recent Federal Government of Nigeria Directive, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, directed the theatre commander of the operation to launch Operation Ember Guard.

“Accordingly, Operation Ember Guard was launched to deny criminal elements in the southwest the freedom of action”, which he said made sustained patrols and raids lead to the arrest of suspects in December.

“With 18,000 raid operation patrols and in this light, on the 28th of December, while leading an intelligent lead operation around Igimu, Tatuaru and Egbeda, we arrested these 16 drug suspects.”

He listed items recovered from the suspects to include crack form of cocaine, 60 pieces of loud, 40 pieces of coded cough syrup, Kola and barcadi, six barcode, two pieces of Russian cream.

“We also recovered three electronic skills. We recovered crushers as well as psychotropic drugs like rohypnol, as well as ice.”

The base commander, who said the suspects were transferred to the appropriate agency for further action, were afterwards handed over to the NDLEA, who are statutorily mandated to deal with this kind of issue.

Also speaking, Stephen Oboshua, NDLEA Deputy Commander of Narcotics and Area Commander of Teju, commended the Nigerian Air Force for the arrests.

Representing the NDLA leadership in Lagos, he expressed appreciation for inter-agency collaboration.

He said: “On behalf of the State Commander-in-Person of ACGM, Aba Kaurani, and the entire Lagos State Strategic Command, we are appreciating the efforts of the Nigerian Air Force for taking it upon themselves in the course of their duties to effect the arrest of these six suspects and the several drugs being displayed here right now.”

He said the agency remained firm in its stance against drug abuse and trafficking, just as he stressed the importance of sustained collaboration among security agencies.

“We appreciate the synergy that we are enjoying with other systems, agencies, especially with the Nigerian Customs and Air Force officers and the Nigerian Navy.”

He noted that the fight against drugs was critical to protecting young people and “we shall continue to help the Nigerians to reduce the proliferation of drugs in their society, which tends to affect our youth, especially the central nervous system that we know that these drugs are affecting. Most of these drugs are depressants, drugs, and psychoactive in nature”.