Mutiu Adepoju Pledges Pathway for Grassroots Stars as Aramoko Hosts Annual Football Tournament

Gbenga SodeindeIn Ado Ekiti

Nigerian football legend, Chief Mutiu Adepoju, has promised concrete support for talented young footballers discovered at the Mayegun Ademola Adetifa Foundation Annual Football Tournament, held on Tuesday at the District Commercial Secondary School, Aramoko Ekiti.

Adepoju, fondly known as The Headmaster, said his presence at the tournament went beyond observation, stressing that selected players would be guided and supported to advance their football careers through proper mentorship and exposure.

“There is raw talent here. With patience, discipline and the right support structure, some of these boys can go far. We will follow up on outstanding players and see how best to help them grow,” Adepoju said.

The annual tournament featured a keenly contested match between Oke-Oja and Isao communities, drawing large crowds of football enthusiasts, traditional rulers, community leaders and sports administrators.

The encounter reignited the long-standing but friendly rivalry between both communities and showcased impressive grassroots talent.

Adepoju used the occasion to call on government at all levels to prioritise grassroots football, noting that the lack of standard playing facilities and infrastructure continues to hinder youth development in sports.

“Talent discovery must start from the grassroots. Government needs to invest in community pitches and mini stadiums so these young players can develop properly,” he added.

Former Super Eagles striker Victor Agali, who also attended the tournament, corroborated Adepoju’s position, revealing that a number of promising players had already been identified for further monitoring after the finals. Agali emphasized that football development requires collective commitment beyond government intervention.

The football competition is part of the broader Mayegun Ademola Adetifa Foundation Games, founded by Chief Engineer Ademola Adetifa, the Mayegun of Aramoko Kingdom, who resides in Toronto, Canada. Adetifa returns annually to Aramoko to inspire youths through sports and community engagement.

Football was introduced into the annual games two years ago, joining traditional games such as ayo-olopon, draughts and table tennis. Last year, five players from the tournament represented Ekiti State at a national sports competition, with Isao community emerging winners.

Chief Adetifa said the initiative is designed to provide mentorship, exposure and life guidance, noting that former football stars also educate participants on scholarships, football agents and pathways to local and international clubs.

Plans are already underway to expand the tournament in 2026, with hopes of attracting more Nigerian football icons, including Jay-Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu.

The tournament continues to serve as a platform for unity, youth empowerment and grassroots football development, while reinforcing Aramoko Ekiti’s growing reputation as a hub for emerging football talent.

At the end of the keenly contested encounter, Isao 1 emerged winners, defeating Oke-Oja 2 by four goals to three in an entertaining match that thrilled spectators.