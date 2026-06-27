NDC Appeals Deregistration Ruling, Senior Lawyers Raise Jurisdiction Questions

*Opposition party insists court made no order removing it from INEC register

*Assures supporters Peter Obi, other candidates will participate in 2027 polls



*Alleges plot to shrink democratic space, describes ruling as abuse of court process



*NDC presidential candidate: FG bent on stopping my aspiration



*Dickson: We’re under attack, but ndc will prevail

Chuks Okocha, Alex Enumah, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja, David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) yesterday insisted that it remains a legally registered political party despite a ruling of a Federal High Court in Lokoja setting aside the judgment that compelled the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register it, declaring that it has commenced the process of challenging the decision at the Court of Appeal on Monday.

The NDC, which described the ruling as legally untenable and an abuse of court process, assured its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, other candidates and supporters that there was no basis for panic, stressing that the judgment did not order its deregistration.

The party’s statement came after a Federal High Court in Lokoja yesterday set aside its earlier judgment directing INEC to register the NDC as a political party.

Reacting to the ruling, Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) argued that a Federal High Court lacks the jurisdiction to set aside the judgment of a court of coordinate jurisdiction, insisting that only the Court of Appeal has such authority.

Also yesterday, Obi, the NDC presidential candidate argued that forces from the federal government were working to stop him from being on the ballot in 2027 to fulfill his aspiration to become president of Nigeria. He, however, insisted that their plans would fail.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) and a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemned the ruling, warning that no opposition party was safe if such action was allowed to stand.

However, the promoter of All Democratic Alliance (ADA), Dr, Umar Ardo, who is also challenging the registration of the opposition party, yesterday said he had been vindicated with the judgement.

Justice Isah Dashen, the trial judge held that all relevant parties must be heard before any substantive decision can be made in the matter. The court upheld the application filed by the Peace Movement Party (PMP), ruling that the party was a necessary party to the suit.

According to the judge, the earlier judgment was constitutionally defective as it was delivered without hearing from all interested parties. He declared that such an omission rendered the entire process null and void.

Justice Dashen further ruled that the status quo be restored to what it was before the December 2025 judgment, pending the determination of the substantive suit.

He also observed that certain material facts were suppressed in the earlier proceedings, which justified the decision to set aside the judgment.

Consequently, the court ordered that the substantive suit should begin afresh, with INEC, the PMP and the NDC as parties to the case.

Counsel to the applicant, Chikezie Ekeocha, told journalists that the PMP approached the court after discovering that NDC’s registration was based on a logo it had previously submitted to INEC before the commencement of the suit.

According to Ekeocha, the court agreed that the applicant’s rights had been affected and consequently vacated the earlier judgment.

Ekeocha added: “The court has ordered all parties to return to the position they occupied before the judgment of December 10, 2025, and directed the claimants to join all necessary parties to ensure the issues in dispute are effectually and completely determined.”

He explained that the implication of the ruling was that every action taken by INEC in compliance with the now-vacated judgment stands reversed.

Ekeocha stated: “The recognition of the NDC, the issuance of its certificate of registration, its inclusion in INEC’s records, and any appearance on ballot papers arising from that judgment must be withdrawn pending the final determination of the substantive suit.

“The matter has not been concluded. The court merely set aside its previous judgment and directed that the party whose interests were affected be joined so that all sides can be heard before a fresh decision is reached.”

Ekeocha also dismissed suggestions that the court merely ordered parties to maintain the status quo, insisting that the ruling specifically directed a restoration of the position that existed before the December 10, 2025 judgment.

NDC Heads to Appeal, Insists ‘We Have Not Been Deregistered’

The NDC insisted that it remains a legally registered political party despite yesterday’s ruling of the Federal High Court in Lokoja.

Addressing journalists at an emergency press conference in Abuja, the National Chairman of the party, Senator Moses Cleopas said the NDC had already instructed its legal team to file an appeal against the ruling delivered at the Federal High Court and

Cleopas said, “Our attention has been drawn to a ruling delivered this morning on an application filed by an unregistered association known as the Peace Movement Party.

“The court may have set aside its earlier judgment of December 2025, but there was no order directing the deregistration of the NDC.

“We are dissatisfied with the decision and have instructed our lawyers to immediately proceed to the Court of Appeal to challenge both the jurisdiction and propriety of the order.”

He recalled that the NDC approached the Federal High Court in December 2025 after INEC declined to register it as a political party.

According to him, the court upheld the party’s constitutional right to freedom of association and ordered the electoral commission to register it, a directive which INEC subsequently complied with.

Since its registration, he said, the party had carried out all activities required of a political party, including nationwide membership registration, ward, local government, state and national congresses, a national convention and primary elections in line with the timetable released by INEC.

He added that the NDC had also participated in recent senatorial by-elections in Nasarawa and Enugu states and had nominated candidates for all elective offices ahead of the 2027 general election.

Cleopas questioned the legal standing of the Peace Movement Party, describing it as an unregistered association that was unknown to the NDC.

According to him, the association claimed that it had sought registration in 2015 using the “Victory” symbol and asked the court, through a motion rather than a substantive suit or appeal, to set aside the judgment that resulted in the registration of the NDC.

He argued that the issues relating to party symbols had already been fully determined in the original case and that no appeal had been filed against the judgment within the period prescribed by law.

“If the association believed it was affected by the judgment, its remedy was to file an appeal. That window has long closed. Attempting to overturn the judgment through a motion is unheard of, illegal and amounts to an abuse of court process,” he said.

The NDC chairman alleged that the ruling was part of broader efforts to weaken opposition politics and narrow Nigeria’s democratic space ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We condemn every attempt to shrink democratic space and stifle opposition voices. Nigerians deserve genuine political alternatives, and no one should use the judiciary to undermine the country’s multi-party democracy,” he said.

Responding to questions from journalists, Cleopas declined to disclose the composition of the party’s legal team, saying the identities of counsel would become public once the appeal processes were filed at the Court on Monday.

He, however, expressed confidence that the appellate courts would overturn the ruling.

“The Federal High Court is not the final court in the land. We still have confidence in the judiciary and believe justice will ultimately prevail,” he said.

The party chairman also assured supporters that all NDC candidates, including its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, would remain in the race.

“I want to assure every Nigerian that our candidates—from the presidential candidate, His Excellency Peter Gregory Obi, to those contesting for the House of Assembly—will all be on the ballot,” he declared.

Cleopas further disclosed that the court ruling would not disrupt the party’s preparations for the elections, revealing that he had spent the previous day at INEC and was scheduled to return to the commission immediately after the press conference to obtain the party’s code for uploading the names of its candidates.

“This ruling has not stopped our work. After this briefing, I am proceeding to INEC to collect our uploading code. Our preparations for the elections continue uninterrupted,” he said.

Urging party members and supporters to remain resolute, the NDC chairman dismissed the development as an attempt to intimidate the opposition.

“There is no shaking. We are stronger than ever. Nigerians should continue to mobilise democratically, obtain their Permanent Voter Cards, reject vote-buying and prepare to defend their votes. Democracy must prevail, and Nigeria must be rescued through the ballot,” he said.

Obi: FG Bent on Stopping My 2027 Presidential Aspiration

The NDC presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, yesterday said forces from the federal government were working to stop him from being on the ballot in 2027 to fulfill his aspiration to become president of Nigeria.

He, however, insisted that their plans would fail.

Obi who was a guest speaker at a leadership programme hosted by a group, NextGen Mentorship and Leadership Initiative at Madonna University Okija, Anambra State also challenged all those aspiring to be president of Nigeria, including President Bola Tinubu to a debate, insisting that he remained the most qualified of all of them.

Reacting to the news of a Federal High Court judgment in Lokoja, Kogi State, which set aside its earlier judgment directing the INEC to register the NDC as a political party.

Obi while speaking to students said: “If you know what they are doing is to ensure that I’m not on the ballot in 2027, you will be surprised. Nigeria’s government is doing everything to ensure that I do not contest in this election, but I’m not looking at the obstacles, but at the destination.

“I’m rather focused on the fruitfulness of the destination and that is what keeps me going.

“I’m not desperate to be Nigeria’s President, but desperate to see Nigeria work. Go and obtain your PVC. If you don’t vote, you are hurting your future. When you have your PVC, do not vote for me because I’m an Igbo man. I’m not contesting election because I’m an Igbo man, but vote for me because I’m the most qualified.

“I challenge any of those contesting to a debate to say what they want to do for this country, including President Bola Tinubu. I’m not saying it to make you happy but to change Nigeria and make it work.

“It is not about Igbo people but I want a Nigeria where the child of a nobody can become somebody without knowing anybody. We want a country that will work. The greatest beneficiaries of my presidency will be the north.

“I will fight to make Nigeria better and end the criminality in Nigeria. There is insecurity in the entire country and everyone is involved, so I want to build a country that works.”

Obi insisted that Nigeria’s problem was lack of commitment by leaders, saying that some forces who he described as reactionary forces were bent on holding the country down.

When journalists informed Obi of the Lokoja court ruling, the former Anambra State Governor said: “They cannot stop me. They will fail. Let me assure you it is not the end of the road. We are committed to this democracy and to those who want to kill this democracy they are trying to hurt the society.

“The reactionary elements in Nigeria, those who are bent on holding Nigeria down do not want it to work but I can assure you it would work. I have confidence that I will pull through because the will of the people must prevail.”

Obi also donated N15 million to the university, harping on the need to support education and health sectors, describing them as critical sectors in any country.

Earlier, in a statement, the NDC presidential candidate had dismissed the Lokoja judgment, insisting that the ruling would not derail his political movement or its quest to build what he described as a “New Nigeria.”

In a statement signed by Idris Zekeri Jnr, the spokesman of his Media Office, the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), he declared that the judgment represented only a temporary setback, Obi assured supporters that his legal team had commenced a review of the decision with a view to filing an appeal and pursuing all available legal remedies.

The statement was issued in response to widespread public inquiries following the court’s ruling, which has generated uncertainty over the legal standing of the NDC.

While acknowledging that the judgment had raised concerns among supporters and political stakeholders, Obi urged members of the coalition and Nigerians backing his political project to remain calm and focused.

Dickson: We’re Under Attack, But NDC Will Prevail

Founder of the NDC and former Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, described the court ruling as illegal and politically motivated attempt to undermine party’s growing popularity.

He insisted that the party would challenge the ruling and ultimately prevail. He said the order lacked legal merit and was designed to weaken the party’s credibility and stifle Nigeria’s multi-party democracy.

“The order is illegal and will not stand. It is against multi-party democracy, anti-democratic in nature, and aimed at narrowing and shrinking the democratic space. We have assembled our team of lawyers, and they are taking the necessary steps to set the order aside and restore normalcy.

:I urge all our members, supporters and candidates to remain calm and continue their normal political activities. This is only the first test of our commitment and resilience, and even this shall pass,” he said.

Dickson alleged that the legal action was orchestrated by interests unsettled by the NDC’s rapid rise within five months of its formation. According to him, the applicant was neither a registered political party nor one of the associations that sought registration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), arguing that it had no legal interest in the matter. “We know where this is coming from. It is coming from those who are shocked by the progress the NDC has made within such a short period through hard work and commitment to deepening multi-party democracy.”

He maintained that the party would pursue every lawful avenue to overturn what he described as a judicial anomaly, expressing confidence that the NDC would emerge stronger. “We are under attack, as I have repeatedly warned we should expect challenges such as this. But thereafter, we shall win. Thousands of Nigerians have continued to join the NDC in solidarity, and I sincerely thank Nigerians for the confidence they repose in our vision. Their support only strengthens our resolve to continue the struggle for a vibrant multi-party democracy in Nigeria,” he said.

SANs Fault Ruling

Reacting to the ruling, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), John Olusola Baiyeshea, stated that a Federal High Court Judge cannot overrule or set aside the Judgement or order of another Federal High Court Judgement, as only the Court of Appeal can do that.

He listed the condition under which this can take place to include, “if the judgement or order was obtained by a party by fraud or by misrepresentation or by misleading the court. The court can also do so if it is discovered that at that at the time of making the order or delivering the judgement, the Court actually had no jurisdiction to entertain the subject matter in the first place.

“In all of these instances, the party affected by the judgement or order will make an application to the court to set aside the said judgement or order, stating the grounds and proving them.

“However, what has been happening in Nigeria for many years is for courts of coordinate(same) jurisdiction giving conflicting judgments or orders on the same issues or subject matter like it happened in the PDP cases in recent times when Federal High Court in Abuja gave an order restraining the party from holding its convention in Ibadan sometime last year. And the Oyo State High Court in Ibadan gave a counter order allowing the convention to be held.

“”So, if the Federal High Court in Lokoja set aside the order made previously by that same Court, that may be okay if the conditions for such are met. But if the Federal High set aside a previous order for registration of NDC by another Judge of the Federal High Court, that is abominably wrong, please”.

Similarly, Dayo Akinlaja, SAN, in his contribution, argued that where a judge acts outside the permissible circumstances to set aside a judgement, such decisions could be regarded as improper.

Also, National Secretary, NDC, Ikenna Enekweizu, questioned the decision of the court to set aside its earlier judgment on the matter, arguing that the court lacked the legal basis to make such an order.

He also maintained that under Nigerian law, there are only two recognised grounds upon which a court can set aside its own judgment, insisting that neither appeared to exist in the case.

According to him, a judgment can only be set aside where it is established to be a nullity or where it was obtained through fraud or false representation.

“As a lawyer, there are only two grounds in law upon which a judgment can be set aside. First, where the judgment itself is a nullity. Second, where the judgment was obtained by fraud or false representation,” he said.

“When a party feels that its interest has been affected by any judgment, what it should do is apply to appeal against that judgment as an interested party. The law provides time limits for

“The question is why a court, particularly one presided over by a judge of such experience on the Bench, would take that course,” he said.

Promoter of ADA: I’m Vindicated by Judgement

The promoter of ADA, Dr, Umar Ardo yesterday said he had been vindicated with the judgement of the Lokoja Federal High Court.

In a statement reacting on the Federal High Court reversal of NDC, Ardo said, ”The judgment of the Federal High Court, Lokoja, is sadly a vindication of my position. Having championed the cause and led the course for the registration of new political parties in the 2025 registration process.

”I know all the legal requirements and procedures involved. I also knew all those associations that were involved in the exercise. NDC was not among those associations.

”So, when I saw NDC as having being registered by a court order I was perplexed. I knew something was fishy about it. I then raised the alarm. And I did that on a national television a day after INEC made the announcement of the registration.”

He continued, ”I’m glad that the same judge who ordered for its registration is so honorable to see cause to technicality reverse his earlier judgment. He is indeed an honorable judge. For this is an honorable act.”

The promoter of ADA said he had warned Peter Obi and the vice presidential candidate of NDC, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the dangers ahead.

”But they refused to listen. Now not only would they have to rue the consequences, but their removal would have adverse effects to the nation’s transitional politics. And they’re solely to blame, because they were warned,” he added.

ADC Warns Against ‘Dictatorship’

The ADC described the ruling as a dangerous development capable of shrinking Nigeria’s democratic space, warning that no opposition party is safe if such actions are allowed to stand. The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the ruling should serve as a wake-up call for opposition parties, alleging that attempts to deregister political parties on the eve of elections reflected a growing threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

Abdullahi maintained that the development was unprecedented and bore the hallmarks of authoritarianism, insisting that opposition parties must unite to defend the country’s democratic order.

“The Lokoja Federal High Court’s decision to set aside its initial judgment that recognised the NDC is another reminder that no opposition party is immune when there is a concerted attempt to shrink the democratic space by the ruling party. What we are witnessing is certainly unprecedented.

“Attempts to deregister political parties on the eve of an election is certainly the move of a dictatorship. This is precisely why the opposition must stand together. Divided, we are easy targets, but united, we can confront the growing monster of dictatorship and defend the constitutional right of Nigerians to freely choose their leaders. Democracy survives only when the opposition survives,” he said.

Court Order on NDC, Setback for Democracy, Says PDP Faction

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday condemned the Federal High Court ruling on the NDC, describing it as a setback for democracy in Nigeria.

In a statement, the faction’s National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, said, ”We have read media reports of the order of the Federal High Court, sitting in Lokoja, directing INEC to deregister the NDC.

”While we await the Certified True Copy of the judgment, we express our profound condemnation of the implications of the court order, which further constricts the democratic space in our country.

”This is particularly disturbing, coming after Nigerians had expended their resources to aspire to various elective offices under the platform of the NDC. This order is not only an asphyxiation of multiparty democracy in Nigeria but also an economic crime against Nigerians who invested in the party.”

Ememobong further stated, ”This situation, though activated through the court, fits neatly into the playbook of the APC-led Federal Government, which appears unwilling to allow the survival of a genuine opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections, in order to pave the way for the President’s unchallenged re-election.

”The absurdities that have occurred under the APC Federal Government clearly demonstrate its disdain for fair political competition, which is most unfortunate.”