Nigeria Wins Seat on UN Women’s Rights Committee

* Jimoh Ibrahim hails First Lady

Sunday Ehigiator

Nigeria has been elected into the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), clinching one of the coveted seats on the influential global body after polling 123 votes from member states at elections held at the United Nations headquarters.



The victory places Nigeria among 12 countries elected to serve on the committee responsible for monitoring the implementation of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), one of the world’s foremost international human rights treaties promoting women’s rights and gender equality.



Announcing the outcome of the election, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amb. Jimoh Ibrahim, described the development as a significant diplomatic milestone and congratulated the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and Nigerian women for what he called a well-deserved international recognition.



“I heartily congratulate the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and indeed all Nigerian women on this remarkable victory,” noting that the West African country’s successful election into the UN CEDAW was a clear demonstration of the confidence the international community reposes in Nigeria’s commitment to advancing the rights, welfare and empowerment of women.

The election saw Sri Lanka emerge with the highest number of votes, polling 144, followed by Egypt with 141 votes and Uganda with 140 votes. Mongolia secured 136 votes, Canada garnered 135, while Estonia and Azerbaijan each received 133 votes.

Cuba was elected with 128 votes, Spain polled 125 votes, while Nigeria secured the tenth position with 123 votes. Mexico followed with 119 votes, while Antigua and Barbuda completed the list of successful candidates with 118 votes.

Several countries failed to secure election, including Mozambique, which garnered 103 votes, Gabon with 101 votes, South Africa with 73 votes, Burkina Faso with 61 votes, Niger with 58 votes, Benin with 56 votes, Namibia with 55 votes and Albania, which polled 44 votes.