Michael Arokodare: A Life of Intellect, Focus and Integrity

Taye Ige





As I stepped into his tastefully appointed residence in high-brow Ikoyi this Boxing Day for what was a quietly dignified sit-out to mark his 66th birthday, I was struck by a deep sense of gratitude to God. Gratitude for the life of a man who, by every measure, deserves the serenity, peace, and fulfillment that now surround him.

Michael Abiodun Arokodare – fondly called MA by close family members —has lived a life that naturally attracts honour. Not by noise or self-promotion, but by consistency of character, depth of purpose, and a generosity of spirit that has touched countless lives.

In his native Ijero-Ekiti, the traditional institution, led by the revered Owa-Ajero, has formally installed him as the Asiwaju of the town—a frontline leader in the truest sense. Among ordinary townsfolk, he is affectionately called “Olórò”, the man of wealth.

Yet, what truly distinguishes him in the eyes of both royalty and commoner alike is not merely material success, but high-impact philanthropy rooted in wisdom, guidance, and an uncommon ability to inspire, influence, and lead.

Snr Arokodare’s journey of excellence began early. A proud alumnus of Doherty Memorial Grammar School (DMGS), Ijero-Ekiti, he distinguished himself as the best student in his class, earning the prestigious role of School Library Prefect in his final year—an honour reserved only for the most exceptional.

His academic brilliance paved the way for a sterling professional career as a chartered accountant, culminating in his fellowship of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and a doctorate in his field.

Yet, these accomplishments were only chapters in a much larger story.

Years later, our paths crossed again when he assumed office as Global President of the DMGS Old Students Association Worldwide. In that role, he provided visionary leadership, most notably steering the planning and execution of the School’s 70th Founder’s Day Anniversary, an event that was both impactful and historic. Under his watch, the Endowment Trust Fund was institutionalised, laying a solid foundation for improved infrastructure and sustainable development in the School —an enduring legacy for generations yet unborn.

Philanthropy, for Michael Arokodare, is not an obligation; it is a lifestyle. He gives quietly, deliberately shunning the spotlight and avoiding publicity. Together with his wife, Grace Bolanle Arokodare—herself an accomplished professional, a fellow DMGS alumnus, and a Pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God—their generosity dots the landscape of every institution they attended, from primary school through university.

Their compassion further extends profoundly into their church life in the Redeemed Christian Church of God where they established an Endowment Trust Fund for widows, a touching testament to their shared commitment to lifting the vulnerable.

Only a few weeks ago, I had the privilege of visiting Dr Arokodare in his Lagos office on behalf of the DMGS 1980 Set, following our successful 45th Graduation Anniversary. As the current President of the Set, the visit was an opportunity to express our gratitude for his support. It also afforded me a rare moment to ask him about the philosophy behind his lifelong generosity. His response was simple, profound, and revealing: life is ephemeral. To him, clinging tightly to material possessions makes little sense when the true purpose of life is to give, to serve, and to uplift others.

Here, indeed, stands a man richly endowed with intellect, unwavering focus, disciplined diligence, and a heavy content of integrity. These virtues have shaped not only his professional success and philanthropic reach, but also his deep sense of gratitude, contentment, and fulfillment in retirement.

Today, as we celebrate Michael Abiodun Arokodare FCA, PhD at 66, we honour a life well lived and still giving. His journey continues to inspire, his legacy continues to speak, and his impact continues to grow quietly but powerfully. May the years ahead bring you renewed strength, abiding peace, and the joy of seeing lives continually transformed through your example.

Happy 66th Birthday, sir.