Leadership Has Failed Nigerians, Says SDP Chair

The Acting National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr. Sadiq Umar Abubakar Gombe, has described corruption as the single greatest problem destroying Nigeria, declaring that bad leadership has crippled the nation and robbed citizens of hope, security and prosperity.

Speaking in an interview, Gombe said Nigeria’s crisis is not accidental but the direct outcome of corrupt leadership and fraudulent practices entrenched in both government and political parties.

“Corruption is our greatest problem in this country and leadership is our bane,” he said. “If you want to fix leadership, you must first cleanse the party itself.”

Gombe revealed that the SDP recently took decisive action after uncovering alleged fraud and criminal financial irregularities within the party. According to him, an audit exposed alleged serious financial misconduct linked to top officials.

As a result, the party suspended its former National Chairman, Alhaji Musa Gabam; the National Youth Leader, Chief Ogbonna Ugochukwu and the National Auditor. An investigative committee was set up and sat for two weeks, allowing the accused officials the opportunity to defend themselves.

While the National Auditor reportedly appeared before the committee, Gombe said the former chairman and youth leader refused to appear.

“After due process, a white paper committee reviewed the findings and the erring members were expelled,” he stated. “They were given opportunities to defend themselves and they refused.”

He dismissed claims of crisis or factionalism within the SDP, stressing that the action was constitutional and supported by the majority of the party’s National Working Committee.

“This is not a crisis. Twelve out of 15 NWC members took action to protect the integrity of the party,” he said.

Gombe accused the current administration of implementing policies that punish ordinary Nigerians while deepening poverty and hardship.

“Everything today is about taxing and pressing the common man,” he said. “Policies are debated, but by the time they are gazetted, they are fraudulently altered. This is happening before our eyes because of corruption and bad leadership.”

He warned that Nigeria’s democracy is under threat, citing voter apathy and low electoral participation as dangerous signs.

“A president elected with less than nine per cent of registered voters is unacceptable,” he said. “It shows we are not serious about our future.”

The SDP chairman said the party is repositioning itself as a credible alternative ahead of the 2027 general election, drawing strength from its history and legacy.

“The SDP remains the party of welfarism, justice and service,” Gombe said. “Leadership is about providing well-being, security and shared values for the people.”

Gombe urged Nigerian youths and women, whom he described as the worst victims of current policies, to rally behind the SDP, saying the party is open to all Nigerians with the capacity, character and courage to lead.

“Defection of governors is not our focus,” he said. “Some defect because of skeletons in their cupboards. In the SDP, we have no skeletons and no fear.”

He concluded with a call for national rebirth, urging Nigerians to register, vote and reclaim their country.

“Together we shall rescue this country,” he declared. “Nigeria deserves better leadership, and the SDP is ready to provide it.”

Gombe reaffirmed the party’s commitment to transparency, accountability and service, saying the SDP would not betray the trust of Nigerians.