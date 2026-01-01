N’Assembly Moves to Address Controversy over New Tax Laws, Orders Release of Bills Signed By President

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The leadership of the National Assembly has moved to address public concerns over alleged discrepancies between the Votes and Proceedings of the legislature and the gazetted versions of recently passed Tax Acts.

It has consequently directed the immediate release of the transmitted Bills signed into law by President Bola Tinubu.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, the National Assembly said the decision was taken in response to growing public debate and calls for transparency surrounding the tax legislation.

It disclosed that the Clerk to the National Assembly has been instructed to make available copies of the transmitted Tax Bills, including the certificate pages bearing presidential assent, to enable Nigerians independently verify the authenticity of the documents.

The statement was signed by the Director of Information, Mr. Bullah Audu Bi-Allah, on behalf of the Clerk to the National Assembly.

It clarified that although public interest in the Tax Acts has been high, only a limited number of individuals and organisations have formally applied for Certified True Copies (CTCs) of the harmonised Bills.

According to the National Assembly, all such requests received so far have been fully processed, while other interested persons were advised to apply directly to the Office of the Clerk, specifying the particular Bills required and paying the prescribed fees.

The legislature further explained that the Clerk is currently working with the Federal Government Printing Press to ensure the publication of the duly certified and assented Acts in line with statutory requirements.

It said the official gazetted versions of the Tax Acts are expected to be ready on or before January 1, 2026.

While stressing that the Clerk initiates the gazetting process, the National Assembly noted that the responsibility for printing and final publication of Acts rests solely with the Federal Government Printing Press.

To prevent a recurrence of similar controversies, the leadership of the National Assembly announced a review of its internal procedures on the transmission and gazetting of Bills.

It disclosed that henceforth, all Bills forwarded for presidential assent would be routed through designated Presidential Liaison Officers.

In addition, the statement said no request for the gazetting of any Act of the National Assembly would be entertained by the Federal Government Printing Press unless such a request is formally initiated by the Clerk to the National Assembly or an authorised representative.

The National Assembly commended Nigerians for their sustained interest and constructive engagement in legislative affairs, describing it as critical to strengthening transparency, accountability and professionalism in the law-making process.