GTCO Raises N10bn via Private Placement after CBN, SEC Approval

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (“GTCO” or the “Company“), has announced that it has obtained the approvals of both the Central Bank of Nigeria (“CBN”) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to undertake a private placement of its ordinary shares, subject to the fulfilment of the applicable conditions precedent and regulatory requirements.

The Financial Holding Company had earlier on August 29, 2025 announced that its banking subsidiary (Guaranty Trust Bank Limited) had satisfied and surpassed the new CBN minimum capital requirement for commercial banks with international authorisation, having already increased its capital to N504,037,107,058.45.

This private placement in the sum of N10 Billion is therefore only being raised pursuant to Section 7.1 of the Guidelines for Licensing and Regulation of Financial Holding Companies (FHCs) in Nigeria regarding the computation of the capital of FHCs.

According to a statement signed by the company’s Group General Counsel/Company Secretary, Erhi Obebeduo,the proposed private placement is being undertaken pursuant to the company’s shareholders’ resolution passed at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 9, 2024, which authorised the Board to establish a capital raising programme of up to $750,000,000.00 or its equivalent through the issuance of ordinary shares, preference shares, convertible and/or non-convertible bonds or any other instruments, whether by way of a public offering, private placement, rights issue, book building process or any other method or combination of methods in such tranches, and at such dates and upon terms and conditions as may be determined by the Board.

The statement further read that, “As a result of this, the Board has authorised the Company to embark on a private placement to raise N10 billion, by the allotment of 125,000,000 (one hundred and twenty-five million) ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each (the “Private Placement”).”