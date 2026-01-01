Anthony Joshua Discharged from Hospital After Tragic Road Accident

…Lagos, Ogun govts commend Lagoon Hospital for quality of care, professionalism

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Anthony Joshua has been discharged from hospital following the road accident that occurred on December 29, 2025, which claimed the lives of his two close friends, Lateef Ayodele and Sina Ghami.

In a joint statement issued yesterday by the Lagos State and Ogun State governments, both administrations once again commiserated with the families of the deceased, describing the incident as tragic and unfortunate.

The statement, signed by Mr Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State, and Mr Kayode Akinmade, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Ogun State, prayed that The Almighty grant the repose of the souls of the departed and give their families and loved ones the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

According to the statement, Joshua was discharged from hospital late in the afternoon, though heavy hearted and full of emotions over the loss of his two close friends. He was deemed clinically fit to recuperate from home.

The statement further disclosed that Anthony Joshua and his mother were at the funeral home in Lagos earlier in the afternoon to pay their final respects to his two departed friends, as preparations were being made for their repatriation scheduled for later in the evening.

Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dapo Abiodun of Lagos and Ogun states, respectively, expressed deep appreciation for the public concern and the show of love and affection received following the incident.

They also acknowledged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the fatherly support he provided throughout the process.

Furthermore, they extended appreciation to the team of doctors and medical personnel at Lagoon Hospital Ikoyi who attended to Anthony Joshua and others who sustained injuries, noting that the quality of care and professionalism were truly commendable.