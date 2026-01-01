2026: ‘A Call on Politicians for Maturity, Decorum’

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment to the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Oliver Okpala, has urged politicians to show a high level of political decorum, maturity and caution in 2026.

According to Chief Okpala, the stakes are very high in 2026 because it is the year when the major political activities and horse trading would take place ahead of the 2027 general election.

The veteran journalist in a statement he issued in Abuja, emphasised the need to place priority in the greater good of the nation over personal and party interests.

“As a veteran journalist, I’m compelled to sound a note of caution to our political class. The current state of our nation’s politics demands a high level of maturity and restraint that is largely currently lacking.

“We must prioritise the greater good of Nigeria over personal and party interests. Let’s exercise restraints, tolerance, and understanding in our interactions within the political arena.

Chief Okpala cautioned against comments and actions that overheat the polity and expose the nations to instability.

He maintained that even if a politician wins an election over a highly divided people he cannot lead effectively as centrifugal forces would hamper his government.

“Constructive criticisms, dialogue, respect for opposing views, and a commitment to peaceful coexistence are essential for Nigeria’s progress.

“I urge all politicians to reflect on their actions and words, ensuring they contribute positively to our nation’s growth. Please, let’s put Nigeria first.

“So I’m sounding a note of caution to our politicians. With 2026 here, a major pre-election year, we need maturity and restraint in our political activities.

“Let’s focus on Nigeria’s progress over other parochial interests. Exercise patience, tolerance, and understanding. Respect for opposing views are key attributes of good politicians.

“The stakes are very high in 2026. Let’s ensure that our politics does not tear us apart but rather unite us towards a stronger Nigeria”

Chief Okpala, who is the National President, Nigeria League of Veteran Journalists, also called on newsmen to exercise caution as they cover and report political activities during the new year.

He stressed the need for journalists to always cross check facts and avoid fake news that would lead to instability, bad blood , crisis and insecurity.

Chief Okpala warned that national security should never be sacrifices on the altar of sensationalism or partisanship.

“Nigeria is greater than your narrow political interest, the nation is bigger than your medium’s parochial interest and let us all therefore respect boundaries ,” he added.