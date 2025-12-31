WINNING BEYOND POLITICS

AHMED MAIYAKI pays tribute to Uba Sani, Kaduna State governor at 55

In a polity often defined by sharp divisions, political brinkmanship and transactional calculations, Governor Uba Sani’s leadership offers a study in restraint and strategic consensus. At 55, the Kaduna State Governor stands out not for flamboyance, but for methodical governance anchored on institutional reform, inclusion and political maturity. Since assuming office on May 29, 2023, his administration has steadily converted stability into political capital, demonstrating that enduring political strength is built not on rhetoric, but on results.

Uba Sani assumed leadership at a moment when Kaduna required reassurance more than empty talk, healing more than haste and structure more than spectacle. His early declaration to serve as governor for all—irrespective of ethnic, religious or political affiliation—has remained the moral compass of his administration, shaping both policy direction and political conduct.

That governing philosophy has translated into measurable outcomes. Kaduna State emerged first on the National Transparency and Integrity Index, affirming discipline, accountability and prudence in public finance. The State’s ranking as second on the Ease of Doing Business index further reflects reforms that simplified processes, strengthened investor confidence and repositioned Kaduna as a predictable destination for enterprise. Kaduna was also recognised as a national benchmark for drug prevention and treatment by UNODC, demonstrating its commitment to public health, youth protection and social order.

Security and peacebuilding have been the earliest and most defining tests. Previously, banditry, kidnapping and terrorism disrupted livelihoods and eroded social cohesion. The administration responded with a layered security strategy combining intelligence, community engagement and institutional coordination. 150 Hilux patrol vehicles and 500 motorcycles were deployed to security agencies, enhancing mobility and rapid response.

Central to this success is the Kaduna Peace Model, a multi-layered security and peacebuilding framework. Unlike conventional approaches, it shifts the focus from purely force to non-kinetic methods emphasizing dialogue, community engagement, social inclusion, and tackling root causes of conflict such as poverty and unemployment. Coupled with an early warning system, this approach has ensured zero conflict across the State since 2023, creating a foundation for sustainable peace and community cohesion.

Peace created space for infrastructure, which became a tool for inclusion. Critical road projects linking farms to markets and rural communities to urban centres were completed. Beyond easing mobility, these roads improved access for women and children to healthcare facilities—contributing to reduced maternal and infant mortality—while facilitating school access and enrolment while boosting economic fortunes of the people. Looking ahead, the 2026 budget provides ₦100 million per ward for 255 projects, ensuring equitable development across Kaduna State.

Healthcare reforms have been systemic. Over a dozen General Hospitals have been remodelled and re-equipped across three senatorial zones. 255 Primary Healthcare Centres have been upgraded to Level two status, the highest by any sub-national government. The establishment of the Kaduna State Centre for Disease Control and the commissioning of the 300-bed Specialist Hospital have strengthened emergency response and specialised care. Salary increases for medical and health workers and school teachers have reinforced professionalism and morale.

Education and human capital development remain central. Tuition fees in state-owned tertiary institutions were reduced by 40 percent, while over ₦500 million was committed to foreign education and scholarship support. Over 300,000 out-of-school children have been re-enrolled, while three skill acquisition centres in Rigachikun, Soba and Samaru Kataf now train 32,000 youths in 14 trades, combining opportunity with empowerment.

Agriculture, contributing over 42 percent of Kaduna’s GDP, has been strategically repositioned. Allocation to the sector rose to over 11.6 percent in the 2026 budget, from less than one percent previously. Over 200,000 smallholder farmers benefited from the free fertilizer distribution of 900 trucks in two years. This renewed focus is reinforced by the $200 million China-backed poultry project, projected to generate 350,000 direct and indirect jobs and $450 million in revenue, positioning Kaduna as a hub for agro-industrial foreign direct investment.

Inclusivity has remained a hallmark of governance. Through a multidimensional poverty reduction strategy, over 2.5 million residents have gained bank accounts, securing formal economic participation. Social protection initiatives, including the free transport scheme deploying 100 CNG buses, benefitted over 1.4 million commuters, saving ₦1.39 billion in fares within five months. In parallel, ₦13.5 billion in pensions and gratuities were paid, restoring dignity to retirees long neglected.

Institutional renewal has been equally evident. After nearly a decade of scrapping, the Ministries of Information, Women Affairs and Youth Affairs were restored, while the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs was created, reflecting foresight, transparency and responsiveness. Governor Sani has maintained a robust and respectful relationship with the media, enhancing public confidence, countering misinformation and fostering accountability.

Politically, the governor’s inclusive style has yielded tangible dividends. Prominent members including serving Senator and several national and state assembly members of the opposition have been attracted into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), while the party secured overwhelming victories in recent bye-elections in Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, Basawa, and Zaria Kewaye State Constituencies, reflecting growing voter confidence in governance over partisanship.

At 55, Uba Sani exemplifies steady, inclusive leadership. In a political culture often impatient for spectacle, his administration prioritises substance over noise, consensus over coercion, and durability over drama. This birthday is more than a personal milestone; it affirms that leadership can be firm yet humane, inclusive yet decisive.

As Kaduna continues its journey toward peace, prosperity, and unity, one truth stands clear: under Uba Sani, governance is not performed—it is practiced deliberately, responsibly, and with enduring purpose.

Maiyaki is the Commissioner for Information, Kaduna State