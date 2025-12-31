Philanthropist Pledges to Address Unemployment Among Youths in Anambra

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Anambra Philanthropist and the Co-Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Green Enterprises Development Ltd, Chief Uchenna Amaku, has said that he remains committed to contributing in tackling the challenge of unemployment among young people in the state.

The business mogul made this known yesterday, shortly after his investiture at the 25th Ofala festival of Ifite-Ogwari, one of the communities in Anyamelum Local Government Area in Anambra State.

Addressing newsmen, Amaku said that part of reasons for the increasing rate of crime is the widespread lack of employment opportunities for young people, adding that it is not just an Anambra state problem but a Nigerian issue.

He said that the Green Enterprises Development Ltd has huge investments in the Ifite-Ogwari community, including a livestock farm and several plantations which has provided jobs for youths in the community.

He, however, noted that the company was building a production plant, which will provide more jobs for youths in Ifite-Ogwari and beyond, adding that apart from providing jobs, he also intends to do more especially in terms of providing education, health management and infrastructural development for the people.

“We are very interested in the youths because they form the bulk of our labour force and by time we are done with our production plant they will form a large percent of our employment force,” he said. “So, my organization will pick the bright ones and train them in food processing,”.

Amaku described the award bestowed on him as a wake-up call, noting that it didn’t come because of his personal relationship with the traditional ruler of the community but because of the goodwill he has built over the years while working in the community.