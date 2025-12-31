King Charles Honours Wale Edun with Grand Commander of Victorian Order, President Hails Minister

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





King Charles III of the United Kingdom yesterday appointed Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, the Grand Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (CVO) in recognition of his distinguished service.

The award places Edun in an exclusive circle of Nigerians so recognised, as he becomes the first recipient since former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, was last honoured with the same distinction.

This underscores both the rarity of the award and its significance in acknowledging exceptional contributions to international and Commonwealth affairs, especially in youth development, as well as his longstanding work with the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award.

Also, the recognition adds to Edun’s career that has spanned public service, finance and international development, while reviving memories of a similarly rare honour last bestowed on Anyaoku during his tenure in charge of the Commonwealth.

Part of the citation in the gazetted material read: “Central Chancery of the Orders of Knighthood. St. James’s Palace, London SW1, 30 December 2025. The King has been graciously pleased to make the following promotions in, and appointments to, the Royal Victorian Order (C.V.O.) to be an Honorary Commander: Adebayo Olawale Edun, lately Trustee, The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation.”

In his reaction to the honour, President Bola Tinubu, in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, hailed the minister for the recognition, describing it as exceptional.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulates Mr Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, on his appointment to the Royal Victorian Order by His Majesty King Charles III.

“King Charles III appointed Mr Edun as Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (CVO) in recognition of his longstanding work with the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award,” the statement noted.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, the President said, is a global youth development programme that supports young people worldwide in building character, skills, and leadership, including in Nigeria, where thousands of young people currently benefit from the programme.

Tinubu welcomed the ‘exceptional honour’ bestowed on the minister, whom he described as a pivotal member of his cabinet, and acknowledged that the recognition aligned with the priority his administration places on youth empowerment, opportunity, and national renewal.

“The President commends Mr Edun’s industry and dedication, and reaffirms his administration’s commitment to developing Nigeria’s youth as leaders of today and tomorrow,” the presidential statement noted.