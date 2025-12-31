Kachikwu to Tinubu: Nigerians Can’t Start 2026 With More Taxes

* Warns tax reforms may trigger social crisis, urges compassion for struggling citizens

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu against introducing additional taxes in the new year.

He warned that further fiscal pressure on Nigerians could deepen hardship and spark a crisis of unprecedented proportions.

In his New Year message to Nigerians, Kachikwu said the country could not begin 2026 with more taxes at a time when millions of citizens were grappling with the harsh effects of economic reforms, rising insecurity and declining living standards.

He noted that while the beginning of a new year is traditionally a period of hope, renewal and planning, many Nigerians were finding it increasingly difficult to hold on to hope due to worsening economic conditions.

He said: “Life has become more precarious in our nation as the toll of economic reforms and insecurity increases.

“The situation was worsened by what he described as a political leadership that appeared insensitive to the plight of ordinary citizens.”

Kachikwu likened the suffering of Nigerians to the biblical ordeal of the Israelites in Egypt.

He warned that the president must avoid policies that could be remembered as forcing Nigerians into economic and social despair.

He acknowledged that President Tinubu inherited a fragile economy that required urgent intervention.

He, however, argued that the implementation of reforms had placed excessive burdens on the very citizens meant to benefit from economic recovery.

According to him, “Any reasonable Nigerian understands that upon assumption of office our president was confronted with a comatose economy that needed urgent surgery, but this surgery has now decapitated the legs and arms of Nigerians.”

The former ADC standard-bearer criticised proposed tax reforms, arguing that an already overburdened populace could not withstand additional taxation, especially in an environment where many citizens believe government revenues are not translating into improved public services.

He stated that further taxes would accelerate the erosion of Nigeria’s middle class, many of whom now pay heavily for private education, healthcare and other basic services due to the collapse of public institutions.

“My fear is that if implemented as promised by our president, the tax reforms will instigate a crisis of unprecedented proportions in our nation, which no one can afford, especially with our current security issues,” Kachikwu warned.

He urged the president to prioritise care, compassion and support for struggling Nigerians, stressing that such values were more consistent with the administration’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ than policies that could worsen economic hardship.

While stating that he had applauded some of the president’s bold initiatives in the past, Kachikwu maintained that he could not support any reform that further undermined the livelihoods of ordinary Nigerians.

“He can’t champion his ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ whilst at the same time cutting short the hopes of Nigerians,” he said, calling for policies that would keep hope alive for citizens in 2026.