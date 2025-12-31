  • Wednesday, 31st December, 2025

EFCC’s Boss Urges Zero Tolerance for Corruption in 2026

Alex Enumah in Abuja

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to usher in the year 2026, the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ola Olukoyede has urged all Nigerians to couple their excitement and renewed hopes with zero tolerance for economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption.

He gave this charge in Abuja on Wednesday, December 31, 2025 in a New Year Message to the nation.

In a statement by the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Mr Dele Oyewale, the executive chairman observed that the euphoria of the new year although gladdening, should awaken in every Nigerian deeper drives for accountable conduct in order to make the nation enviable and sustainably great.

“As we welcome the new year with excitement and renewed hopes, let us renew our commitment and channel our energy to the paths of accountability and zero tolerance for corruption”, he said.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria will surely break away from the shackles of poverty and deprivation, stressing that the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu is hinged on making Nigeria great again.

“We can make Nigeria greater. This is the pivot of the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr. President. Nigeria will rise again”, he said.

He wished Nigerians a happy and more fulfilling 2026.

