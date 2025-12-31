  • Tuesday, 30th December, 2025

Bet9ja Announces N100M Giveaway to Reward Customers Nationwide

Business | 7 seconds ago

Nigeria’s leading sports betting platform, Bet9ja, has announced its biggest festive promotion yet with the launch of a N100 million December Giveaway, set to reward customers with daily cash prizes, luxury rewards, free bets, and casino bonuses throughout the holiday season.

Running from December 13 to December 31, the promotion coincides with one of the most exciting periods on the global football calendar, featuring top European leagues, continental competitions, and the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The campaign is designed to reward loyal customers while welcoming new players during a season traditionally defined by high energy, celebration, and major sporting moments.

Throughout the promotion, customers will have multiple opportunities to win significant rewards, including life-changing cash prizes, luxury items such as cars, iphones and samsung galaxy smartphones, daily free bets, casino bonuses, and special festive offers tied to key match days. The campaign will culminate in a grand cash reward of N150 million, reinforcing Bet9ja’s reputation for delivering some of the most impactful promotions in the Nigerian betting industry.

Speaking on the campaign, Ayo Ojuroye, CEO,, Bet9ja, said “The N100 million December Giveaway reflects Bet9ja’s long-standing commitment to putting our customers first. December is a period of celebration, football, and shared experiences, and we wanted to ensure our players feel truly rewarded during this time. By combining daily opportunities to win with some of the biggest moments on the football calendar, we are creating a promotion that delivers real value, excitement, and impact for Nigerians nationwide. This is consistent with our mission to lead the industry through innovation, trust, and customer-focused experiences.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.