YEAR 2025 IN REVIEW 

As the year 2025 draws to a close, it is customary for us at THISDAY LAWYER, to present a summary of all our covers for the year chronologically, highlighting all the major issues and personalities we featured in all the other 51 editions of our publication during the year

Our first edition published on January 7, featured one of Nigeria’s fiery human rights Lawyers, Femi Falana, SAN with the headline ‘During Obasanjo’s Administration, NJC Sacked 47 Corrupt Judges’ Though Nigeria has never lacked Human Rights activists, Femi Falana, SAN is one of the foremost Human Rights Lawyers who has, over the decades, even from the military days, stayed committed to the cause of the crusade against societal injustice. As our first interview personality of the year, Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi sought out the international human rights and anti-corruption crusader. In his characteristic manner, he fearlessly spoke truth to power, even on the most troubling issues in the polity, not minding whose ox is gored.

Our second edition on January 14 focused on ‘2025: Collaboration Between the Bar and Bench for Better Justice Delivery’

2024 was an encouraging year in the judicial sector, with the increase in the salaries and allowances of judicial officers after over 15 years of stagnancy; an increase in the retirement age of High Court Judges to 70 to match that of the Appeal and Supreme Court Justices; the appointment of the second Female Chief Justice of Nigeria; and achieving a full Court of 21 Supreme Court Justices. But, for a better justice delivery system in 2025, Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi sought the views of senior Lawyers on how the Bar and the Bench can synergise to enhance it. Adeniji Kazeem, SAN; Jean Chiazor-Anishere, SAN; Ebunolu Adegboruwa, SAN; Prof Ernest Ojukwu, SAN and Dr Babatunde Ajibade, SAN expressed their opinions and expectations for the justice delivery system this year, areas that need urgent reforms, including digitalisation, to strengthen the judicial sector going forward.

January 21 ‘Should Nnamdi Kanu be Released?’

The leader and founder of the of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, had been held in detention since 2021, on charges of treasonable felony and other allied charges. First arrested and detained in 2015, Kanu escaped while on bail and fled to London, being a British citizen, when his country home was invaded by soldiers, resulting in the loss of some lives. Kanu was rearrested in Kenya in 2021, and forcibly brought back to Nigeria (extraordinary rendition) where he has been held by the Federal authorities since then. However, concerns have been expressed in several quarters, as to why he has continued to be detained, despite several court orders granting him bail. Ebunolu Adegboruwa, SAN and Chief Goddy Uwazurike examine issues surrounding Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest, detention and why he should be released.

For January 28, it was ‘Trump 2.0: Expectations, Anxieties, Apprehensions and Admonitions’

On Monday, January 20, 2024 Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States of America. As was expected, the 78-year old hit the ground running, with a staccato of decrees and fear inspiring Executive Orders which will most likely alter the democratic ethos of the world’s most powerful democracy. What is it about President Trump and his new administration’s policies that perceptibly instil fear and apprehension? Professor Sebastine Hon, SAN; Chukwuemeka Eze; Dr Emeka Ejikonye; Ed Malik and Dr Akpo Mudiaga Odje took a holistic look at Trump, his pronouncements and their far-reaching global implications, with specific reference to Nigeria.

In our February 4 edition, we examined Nigeria’s volatile electoral environment through our interview with a human rights Lawyer, Abiodun Baiyewu, ‘Violence is a Recurring Decimal in Nigeria’s Elections’

When the history of human rights in Nigeria is finally told, some women will occupy more prominent positions than men. Abiodun Baiyewu is one such woman, who has trudged on in the battle to ensure a better Nigeria for all Nigerians. a Lawyer by profession, Ms Baiyewu has initiated programmes which have put Government and its institutions on their toes through her NGO, Global Rights. She has led from the front, formidable moves to address election violence in Nigeria and bring perpetrators to justice. She has even engaged the International Criminal Court, to take a critical look at election violence and human rights violations in Nigeria. Despite obvious daunting challenges, Ms Baiyewu has remained in the trenches. Last weekend, she spoke with Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi on several issues, such as why election violence still thrives all over the country, some reasons for gender inequality in governance, and the menace of illegal mining activities in Nigeria.

February 11 ‘Decimating Marauding Herdsmen: A Security Imperative’

A new wave of insecurity has brought most parts of the South East under trepidation, as scores were killed and maimed by gun-totting Herdsmen, particularly in Ebonyi State. Reports have it that, even the South West is also under serious threat from these murderous criminal elements. How prepared is the Nigerian security machinery, to adequately tackle this rising menace? Should the South East Governors establish their own security apparatus like the South West’s Àmòtèkun, in order to beef up the security in their region? Jide Ojo, Emmanuel Onwubiko and Dr Emeka Ejikonye, in this discourse, articulated their thoughts on the complexities of these issues, and also proffered some solutions to curb this menace.

February 18, ThisDay Lawyer mourned. ‘Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Fare Thee Well!’

If Nigerians were to pick a middle name for Chief Ayo Adebanjo, it would have been ‘Fearless’. A legal practitioner of note, Chief Samuel Ayodele Adebanjo spoke truth to power, both military and civilian. He inspired many to join him in the battle for a free, just and egalitarian Nigeria. He commanded from the trenches in the NADECO days; and in Afenifere, he was the detribalised voice of reason. When it became necessary, he strongly disagreed with his NADECO and Afenifere compatriots, strictly on principle. Chief Ayo Adebanjo was born in Ogun State on April 10, 1928. Initially, a Journalist, he then studied law in the United Kingdom and was called to the English Bar in 1961. He started Politics as a ‘Zikist’ before joining action Group in 1951, where he became the Organising Secretary of the Party. He was also a Founder and Leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere. As a result of his activism, Chief Adebanjo was detained several times, and was even charged for treasonable felony along with 30 others in 1962, resulting in him going to Ghana on exile. In President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Condolence Statement, he said thus: “I received the news of the passing of one of the Afenifere leaders, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, with profound sorrow. Nigeria has lost a political leader whose decades of unwavering struggle for justice, democracy, and national unity have left an indelible mark on our nation’s history…. Baba, as a Lawyer, Statesman, and Politician, stood among the last of a generation of nationalists and independence heroes who shaped the foundation of our country….. In moments of national crisis, Baba’s courage shone brightest. When democracy hung in the balance after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election, he joined the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) as one of the leading voices against military dictatorship, helping to galvanise a movement that became the bedrock of our collective struggle to reclaim democratic governance. His unwavering commitment to truth and justice, extended to my journey as a Governorship candidate in 1999. Baba Adebanjo’s steadfast support was instrumental to my election as Governor of Lagos State, under the platform of the Alliance for Democracy. Though our political paths diverged in later years, my respect and admiration for him never wavered. Until his death, I shared a deep personal bond with Baba Adebanjo; he was like a father figure. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, the Afenifere family, the Governors of the South West, past and present, and all Nigerians who shared his vision….. May the soul of this great patriot find eternal rest, and may his ideals, which he so passionately envisioned, forever resonate in our country”. Chief Ayo Adebanjo was an uncommon Nigerian who was blind to tribal colourations, insisting that it was the turn of the South East to produce the President of Nigeria. Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo also had this to say on hearing the sad news of Chief Adebanjo’s demise, “Until his death, he fought with courage and tenacity to see to the restructuring of the Nigerian nation, through which good governance based on democratic principles and practice, and leading to unity in diversity, justice and equity, political stability, nationalism, popular participation, peace and security and socio-economic progress with strong leadership would be enshrined”. In Chief Ayo Adebanjo’s loving memory, THISDAY LAWYER went into the archives, to reproduce the interview we had with him in 2018.

February 25, the death of another great Nigerian Lawyer. ‘Niger-Delta: An Iroko Tree has Fallen’

The Niger-Delta Region of Nigeria had enjoyed absolute peace and abundant natural resources, until the discovery of oil plundering activities of oil multinationals which has left the area polluted, despoiled and somewhat environmentally devastated, gradually visited untold hardship on the people of this region, because of the unscrupulous prospecting for the proverbial ‘Black Gold’. But, the emergence of a young, heady and educated man, Edwin Kiagbodo Clark brought hope, in the midst of despair of the people. Chief Clark cut his political and activist teeth in London, United Kingdom, where he went to further his education. He returned to Nigeria, a Lawyer, thoroughly prepared to stand up for his Ijaw people, and he became a voice for the entire Niger-delta Region, against environmental injustice meted out on his people. The first Secretary of NBA Warri Branch, Chief Clark’s achievements as a legal practitioner in Warri, further strengthened and emboldened him to take up the humungous challenges for the region. That voice went silent on February 17, 2025, at the age of 96. The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Ondo State, Dr Kayode Ajulo, SAN in his “Tribute to a Titan: Farewell to His Eminence, E.K. Clark” had this to say: “In the depths of my sorrow, I find myself utterly shattered, mourning not just a father, but a towering figure whose unwavering belief in me shaped the very course of my life. His Eminence, Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, CON, was more than a mentor, he was my guardian, my guide, and my fiercest advocate. He was my guiding star in a world shrouded in darkness, opening doors where none existed, and paving paths with his boundless generosity. Against all odds, even in defiance of his own blood, he stood firmly by my side, shielding me with a love so fierce, that it became my greatest source of strength…. his wisdom was vast, his generosity boundless, and his courage unshakable. he was a man who created paths where none existed, opening doors that many dared not even knock on. His presence was formidable, his words carried weight, and his vision for justice and equity was unparalleled. He was a giant among men, a beacon of leadership, and a voice that resonated across generations. As I bid farewell to this extraordinary soul, I do so with a heart heavy laden with grief, but, also with immense gratitude. The legacy he leaves behind is not just one of political and social impact, but of love, kindness, and selfless mentorship. The void he leaves is immeasurable….adieu, dear father, teacher, and inspiration. Your light will never dim in my heart”. In his uncommon candour, Chief E. K. Clark had bluntly spoken his mind to the authorities, in an engaging interview with THISDAY LAWYER’s Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi in January 2022. We reproduce his interview, in this Tribute edition to Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, the Founder of E.K. Clark University, voice of the Ijaw People and Niger-Deltans, and join Nigerians to pray for the repose of his soul.

March 4 ‘Large Percentage of Inmates are Awaiting Trial’

Challenges in the Nigerian correctional system are complex, and appear to have defied every possible solution so far. Even the change of name from Nigerian Prisons to Nigerian Correctional Centre, doesn’t seem to have made any positive impact, either in its functioning as such, or in the perception of the public. The way it is run, also hasn’t helped matters, and things seem to have gone from worse to deplorable and shocking.

Dr Uju Agomoh, the Executive Director of Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare action (PRAWA) in this engaging interview with Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi gave a holistic view of the Nigerian system of detention of inmates, most of whom are awaiting trial detainees. She proffered a panacea to ameliorating some of these challenges, but concluded that the system is in dire need of total reform, including the need to improve the conditions of service of the staff of the Correctional Service.

March 11 ‘Sexual Harassment: A Hydra-Headed Malaise’

As we celebrated International Women’s day 2025, it was apposite to examine Sexual Harassment, an evil that mostly women have been subjected to from time immemorial. It had hitherto, been an unpleasant societal feature in Nigeria, but recent statistics have shown that it is on the rise, and now more pervasive in almost every strata of the society. Ugly incidents in secondary and tertiary educational institutions, work places, especially in high paying organisations, have also had their fair share of this malaise. Now, it does appear as if it has crept into the political stratum of our society. What are the causes? How endemic has it become? What is the panacea? Boma Alabi, SAN, Adesegun Talabi and Mandy Demechi-Asagba take a deep look at the issue, and suggest ways sexual harassment can be curtailed, including how to face the legal challenge of being difficult to prove.

March 18 ‘Frequent Grid Collapse: Causes and Effects’

For a country whose population is said to be over 200 million citizens, Nigeria generates barely 14,000 megawatts of electricity out of at least 33,000mw needed. The blame game and buck-passing between Generating and Distribution Companies, hasn’t helped matters at all. Today, the nation is grappling with frequent collapses of the national grid, and most parts of Nigeria are thrown into darkness for days. The negative effect of this on the economy, is unimaginable. Former Director General of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Dr Sam Amadi, gave an in-depth analysis of the unfortunate situation, and suggested ways of facing the challenges, while painting a hopeful and positive future.

March 25, This was our first CROSSFIRE of the year ‘Can the President Suspend Elected Officials in a State of Emergency?’

The lingering political turmoil which had characterised the Rivers State landscape, finally came to a head with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR’s proclamation of a state of emergency in the State, and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and all the members of the State House of Assembly for an initial period of six months. A series of events, including a judgement of the Supreme Court, inability of the disputants to resolve their issues, and the subsequent vandalisation of some oil installations in the State, appeared to have informed President Tinubu’s decision to make the proclamation. In the wake of these developments, THISDAY LAWYER sought the views of senior Lawyers on the legal implications and import of the State of emergency, and whether the President was legally and constitutionally justified in so doing. NBA President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN; Femi Falana, SAN; Adesegun Talabi; P.D. Pius and Dr Tonye Clinton Jaja expressed their opinions on this uncommon political quagmire, while proffering possible solutions. However, the question that was uppermost in the minds of many Nigerians, is whether the President can suspend elected officials, that is, the Governor and Members of the Rivers State House of assembly in a state of emergency.

This was Crossfire!

April 1 ‘Technology Should be an Ally, Not an Afterthought’

Despite the giant strides that have been recorded in the Nigerian legal profession, concerns have been expressed about its slow pace of development. With emerging technology, it does appear that the practice of the profession in Nigeria also has a lot of catching up to do, to be at par with what obtains presently in most advanced jurisdictions. Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi spoke with Dr Kemi Pinheiro, SAN who turned 60 recently. He expressed his deep concern over the obvious decline in professional ethics, the process of appointment of Judges, the Supreme Court and some of the reasons why its docket is over-burdened, offering viable solutions to the issues raised.

April 8 the Bloodbath Edition ‘Uromi 16 Killing: Failure of Security?’

Life is precious, and when 16 souls are lost in one fell swoop under preventable circumstances, it diminishes the humanity in us. The recent wanton massacre of 16 alleged Hunters of Northern extraction, travelling from Port Harcourt to Kano by Vigilantes in Uromi, Edo State, calls for a volte-face and total rejig of the nation’s approach to local policing. Kunle Edun, SAN; Pius Damba Pius; Dr Tonye Clinton Jaja and Emmanuel Onwubiko delved into the issue, raising crucial questions including, whether the victims were really hunters or kidnappers relocating to the North as alleged. They also made suggestions, as to how to tackle this insecurity menace more effectively.

April 15 ‘Nigeria: In the Throes of Insecurity’

Despite the unrelenting battle against banditry and terrorism by Nigeria’s security agencies, armed bandits have continued to visit mayhem, sorrow, tears and blood on hapless citizens in many parts of Nigeria, leaving a trail of deaths. Has the Nigerian security architecture failed? Are Nigerian security agencies overwhelmed or incapacitated? Have successive Nigerian governments been complicit by not treating the escalating insecurity with the seriousness it demands, because they are playing politics or trying to be politically correct? Presently, the Middle-Belt region of the country is mostly in a state of anomy, as citizens of the region whose livelihood depends solely on agricultural activities have been driven out by these dangerous criminals, and are regularly being rendered homeless and deprived of their means of livelihood, consequent upon the merciless attacks on them. Professor Sebastine Hon, SAN; Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN; Adesegun Talabi and Major Ben Aburime (Rtd) discuss the complexities of Nigeria’s war against terrorism, and why the battle requires a more ingenious approach, proffering various solutions to solving the problem of insecurity.

April 22 – CROSS-FIRE!

‘NBA vs IBAS: Should NBA Refund the N300 Million Conference Gift?’

The Nigerian polity didn’t have any quiet after the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspension of the Rivers State Governor and the Rivers State House of Assembly members by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR in March. The latest muddling of the already muddy waters came when the Rivers State Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, demanded that the N300 million earlier donated to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) towards hosting this year’s Annual General Conference (AGC) to be held in Port Harcourt, be refunded to the coffers of Rivers State Government, consequent upon NBA relocating the AGC to Enugu. The umbrage and controversy this demand elicited, was the subject of this edition, in a Cross Fire.

April 29 ‘Call for Citizens to Defend Themselves: Right or Wrong?’

For quite a while, there had been calls from various quarters and highly respected Nigerians, for the people to defend themselves against the incessant onslaught by terrorists and violent criminals. Retired Lt General Theophilus Danjuma first made an open call on Nigerians, to wake up to find ways to defend themselves from these attacks by all means possible. This was echoed by the Director General of Department of State Services, Adeola Ajayi. The right to defend one’s life and property, is enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. But, what exactly does this call imply? Would it not create more chaotic security challenges, in an already precarious environment? THISDAY LAWYER sought the views of a cross-section of Nigerian legal minds on this.

May 6 ‘Nigeria Needs Stable Energy and Investor Friendly Regulations’

Nigeria’s economy has shown resilience, even in the face of huge challenges with policies many perceive as unfriendly. Amidst these challenges, the organised private sector continues to forge ahead with innovations, to drive investments and growth. President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Kelvin Oye, had a chat with Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi in which he discussed what NACCIMA stands for, its drive towards growth in the private sector, challenges the Nigerian economy is facing, optimistic goals and some solutions for achieving them.

May 13 ‘VDM: Cyberstalking or Gagging?’

Out of nowhere, a young and energetic social activist, Martins Vincent Otse (aka Very dark Black Man/ VerydarkMan/VDM), emerged and created some storm in the Nigerian social media space. Initially, he was largely unknown. Subsequently, as he started to gain popularity, some called him a rabble-rouser, others, an attention-seeker. But, whatever else he may be, today he is what is called an “influencer”, finding support from social media with over two million followers on Instagram alone. He appears to have stepped on a good number of toes, and his stature has grown to the discomfort of some highly placed Nigerians. For a while, VDM had been on the radar of the EFCC and DSS. His eventual arrest outside the premises of a branch of GT Bank in Abuja, elicited a wide national outcry, particularly because of the mode of arrest. Although he was granted bail, THISDAY LAWYER sought the views of some Lawyers on what constitutes cyberstalking, one of the allegations the EFCC levelled against VDM, the manner in which he was arrested, which his followers say was unwarranted, even unlawful, whether Government is simply trying to gag VDM and clamp down on freedom of expression.

May 20 ‘LawPavilion: Delivering Premier Legal Tech Solutions’

It is a truism that law reports are at the heart of legal practice in the Common Law Jurisdiction, where Lawyers and Judges rely heavily on decided cases and precedent in litigation. For decades, legal practitioners and judicial officers had to tediously scour through, find and cite authorities from printed law reports and books. But, about 20 years ago, a young, intelligent and energetic Electronic and Electrical Engineer, Ope Olugasa, the Founder and CEO of LawPavilion, saw a huge challenge in the legal industry and took the initiative to address it frontally. Thus, LawPavilion Electronic Law Reports was born, and from humble beginnings the idea has blossomed into a vast outfit and resource engine, which provides numerous legal AI solutions, the deployment of which makes the work of Lawyers and Judges more efficient and accurate, resulting in LawPavilion Products becoming indispensable. Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi caught up with Mr Olugasa, and travelled with him on the journey from the humble beginnings of LawPavilion to the AI Giant that it has become today.

May 27 ‘Are the Rights of the Nigerian Child Upheld and Protected?’

Nigeria celebrated Children’s Day on May 27. First celebrated in Nigeria in 1964, it’s a day dedicated to children, to honour them and reflect on the progress and persistent challenges concerning their rights and welfare. In observance of Children’s Day, ThisDay Lawyer sought the views of a cross-section of Lawyers and Human Rights Activists, to assess how well the welfare of the Nigerian child has been taken care of by the State and Family, to what extent the Child’s Rights Act 2003 has been implemented in the country, and the impact it has had on society so far.

June 3 ‘Tinubu Administration’s Half Term Scorecard’

It was exactly halfway into President Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu’s four-year tenure, and there have been mixed feelings about the impact of his administration’s policies and style of governance. Even public perception, is divided. How well has the Renewed Hope agenda been implemented? Have President Tinubu’s economic policies made any positive impact on the country, since he took office? Has security improved? Has the electricity sector received any significant attention? How has the fight against corruption fared? What is the roadmap for the remaining two years of President Tinubu’s tenure? Sunday Dare; Dr Sam Amadi; Okechukwu Nwaguma; Haruna Yahaya Poloma and Emeka Ejikonye made a critical assessment of President Tinubu’s administration, two years on.

June 10 – Another sorrowful demise

‘CJN Uwais: Adieu to a Judicial Giant’

How do we describe a man who bestrode the Nigerian judicial firmament like a colossus for several decades, and completed his tasks admirably and unblemished, with his dignity and reputation intact? Honourable Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, GCON (June 12, 1936 – June 6, 2025) is one such man, who served as the Chief Justice of Nigeria from 1995 – 2006, and goes on record as the longest serving Nigerian Supreme Court Justice, and second longest serving Chief Justice in the nation’s history. His passage a few days shy of his 89th birthday, elicited emotive responses from Lawyers across various strata of the Nigerian legal sector. THISDAY LAWYER received glowing tributes from the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, GCON; the first female Justice of the Supreme court, and first female Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Aloma Mariam Mukhtar, GCON; the Honourable Attorney- General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; UN Deputy Secretary General, Amina J. Mohammed, GCON; NBA Presidents, past and present, the immediate past Chairman of the Body of Benchers, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, and many other Lawyers who knew him, worked with him and appeared before him. May Allah forgive CJN Uwais for his shortcomings, and grant him the highest level of Jannah. Ameen.

June 17 ‘INEC: Challenges and Preparations for Credible Elections in 2027’

In less than 24 months, Nigeria will go through anther circle of ballots, to elect political office holders. The 2023 elections came with many imperfections, culminating in endless complaints and more election petitions. The nation’s election umpire, the Independent National electoral Commission (INEC), perceptibly bears a lot of the blame, though Nigerian Politicians are sore losers who will challenge elections conducted by angels in the most perfect manner, once they do not win. As the 2027 general elections draw near, what is the level of preparedness of INEC? What mechanisms have they put in place, to ensure that the Commission delivers a free, fair and credible election? Former INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye and Jide Ojo assess the Commission’s readiness and capacity to deliver on its mandate, making suggestions about what steps can be taken to make the upcoming elections credible.

June 24 ‘The Bloodbath in Benue’

The extermination of over 300 lives in Benue State came as one too many, in the series of calculated bloody attacks in the State and environs, including Plateau and Taraba. Many are of the view that the Federal Government hasn’t done enough, to curtail these bloody incidents. Others are of the opinion that, even President Tinubu’s visit to the scene of the killings, isn’t enough to address the problems. and, the role of the Governor of Benue State, Fr. Hyacinth Alia, is also being questioned. How well has he performed, in terms of making his State safe? Professor Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, SAN; Daniel Popoola; Emmanuel Onwubiko and Sylvester Udemezue reviewed the series of bloody incidents, and suggested ways that the Federal and State Governments could end the seemingly unending bloodshed in Benue State and its neighbouring environs.

July 1 ‘State Police Is No Longer Academic; It’s Urgent’

Ebonyi State, located within the South East zone, is one of the 36 federating units of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi tracked down the Ebonyi State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Ben Uruchi Odoh, who is also the Chairman of the Body of State Attorneys-General (BOSAG). He spoke on the steps Ebonyi State has taken to reform and modernise justice administration under his watch with the vision and support of Governor Nwifuru, making their State a trend-setter in this respect; how Ebonyi State was the only one in the South East that didn’t observe the unlawful Monday sit-at-home order imposed by IPOB, and his role as Chairman of BOSAG.

July 8 ‘In Borno, it’s Zero Tolerance for Human Rights Abuse’

The work and responsibilities of a State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice can be quite daunting, and functioning in that office in a State torn by terrorism and insurgency, is perceptibly doubly challenging. This is the herculean task of the first female Borno State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mrs Hauwa Abubakar. She spoke with Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi on a range of issues, including the State’s approach to justice administration and the innovation of digitalisation, the newly launched e-Justice initiative by her Ministry and State Police.

July 15 ‘Bayelsa is Safer and More Peaceful than Before’

Life in the Niger-Delta Region can be quite challenging, consequent upon the negative environmental impact on the communities. Bayelsa State is one that has suffered the indescribable effects, of the hazardous ecological effect of oil prospecting in the area.

The Bayelsa State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Biriyai Dambo, SAN, in a chat with Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi, spoke extensively about some of the challenges in administering justice in the oil rich State, the shortcomings of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the inadequacy of its 3% allocation of oil companies’ operating expenses to Host Community Development Trusts, the need to amend the PIA to be fairer to host communities, and the progress they have made so far, in realising his vision to mould the State’s Ministry of Justice into a fully modern and digitalised one.

July 22 NBA-AGC: ‘We’ll Deliver an Exceptional Conference’

All roads were to lead to Enugu from August 22 – 29, 2025 when Nigerian Lawyers were expected to converge on the Coal City for the Flagship event of the Nigerian Bar Association, the NBA Annual General Conference (NBA-AGC). Over 15,000 Lawyers had registered in advance for the event. Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, Dr Emeka Obegolu, SAN spoke with Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi on his Committee’s elaborate preparations, their plans to ensure that this year’s Conference is extraordinary, and in tandem with its theme, “Stand Out, Stand Tall”. He also spoke about why the Conference venue was moved, from Port Harcourt to Enugu.

July 29 ‘Insecurity in Plateau is Premeditated Genocide and Land Grabbing’

It used to be the envy of other States in Nigeria, as it was once the jewel of tourism of the nation. But, today, Plateau State has gradually become a sort of theatre of war, as marauding terrorists, insurgents and criminals continue their incessant violent attacks on hapless communities in the hitherto peaceful State. In an engaging chat over the weekend, the Plateau State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Philemon Daffi narrated to Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi his aspirations, challenges and successes as A-G of one of the most troubled States in Nigeria, referring to the insecurity the State is currently facing as Genocide, and a deliberate attempt to displace Plateau indigenes and take over their land, because the State is endowed with arable land that is also rich in mineral resources.

August 5 ‘Àmòtèkun’s Success is the Most Potent Reason for State Police’

Justice administration, is an all encompassing and totally engaging endeavour. For a State like Ondo, it is blessed with a young, ebullient and progressive thinking Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Kayode Ajulo, OON, SAN. He narrated to Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi, the bold steps he has taken and the strides he has achieved so far, with the support of Governor Aiyedatiwa, since his assumption of office, the success of community policing by the Àmòtèkun Corps in his State, and his plans to ensure that Ondo State gets new and revised laws, and becomes the pace setter for administration of justice in Nigeria.

August 12 ‘Ghana, SA, UAE: Xenophobia Against Nigerians? Why?’

The bond of brotherhood between Nigeria and Ghana, is old and deep. But, that chord of friendship has run thin a couple of times; first, in 1969, when the Government of Ghana issued the aliens Compliance Order expelling many allegedly undocumented West African migrants, including many Yorubas from Nigeria, on grounds of economic decline, and secondly, between 1983 and 1985, when Nigerians across the country protested the ubiquitous presence of Ghanaians in Nigeria, and the aphorism ‘Ghana Must Go’ came into the Nigerian vocabulary. Although it was diplomatically resolved, later events showed that the scars have remained, and Ghanaians don’t seem to have forgiven or forgotten. What appears inexplicable is the current angst by Ghanaians against Nigerian nationals in Ghana, asking Nigerians, particularly the Igbos this time, to leave their country willy-nilly. This negative reaction against Nigerians isn’t limited to Ghana; it also happened in South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. Prosper Nwachukwu and Chukwuemeka Eze, in this discourse, x-ray the complex and sensitive issues at play, even tracing the origins and history of xenophobia.

August 19 ‘KWAM 1, Comfort Emmanson, and Lessons for Domestic Airlines’

Recently, the Nigerian aviation industry has come under a barrage of scrutiny from the public, over two incidents. First, the one involving music maestro Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Anifowoshe aka KWAM 1 and Valuejet Airlines, and the second, a few days after, involving a female airline passenger, Miss Comfort Emmanson, on a flight operated by Ibom Air. Both incidents attracted wide criticisms for different reasons, particularly Miss Emmanson who was video recorded being aggressive, and was eventually dragged off the aircraft with her private parts exposed. The offensive video recording, immediately found its way to the general public. Miss Emmanson ended up at the Kirikiri Correctional Facility, where she spent at least one night. The approach of the Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, SAN, elicited some recriminations, having issued clemency for KWAM 1 and Miss Emmanson. Legal pundits asked whether Keyamo, SAN didn’t act beyond his powers; whether the alleged offenders really deserved the pardon they were granted under the circumstances, and what this portends for the punishment for passengers who may be unruly in the future, having let off these two. Femi Falana, SAN; Stephen Kola-Balogun; Dr Tonye Clinton Jaja; P.D. Pius and Felix Eghie Sugaba expressed their opinions, about these unfortunate incidents.

August 26 ‘Federal Court of Canada’s Judgement: Dampener for Nigerian Asylum Seekers’

The furore created by the judgement of the Federal Court of Canada, labelling one of Nigeria’s main political parties, PDP, as an organisation whose members engage in subversive activities, will likely persist for a while. This is also because asylum seeking Nigerian, Douglas Egharevba, is one in thousands of Nigerian citizens that may be facing difficult circumstances such as deportation, as his application for asylum was denied simply based on his one-time membership of the PDP. Did the Canadian Court go too far in characterising the PDP this way? Is it fair to render an individual who played no part in their political party’s violence or anti-democratic activities as inadmissible for asylum, when they weren’t directly involved in such activities? Is the Canadian judicial system inherently unfair and discriminatory, against Nigerian citizens? This and other related topics, were the focus of this edition as Ebunolu Adegboruwa, SAN; Chukwuemeka Eze and Kingsley Jesuorobo critically examined the issues and likely implication for both countries.

September 2 ‘Indecent Assault: Rising Scourge Against Female Dignity’

Nigerian women have always been vulnerable, to domestic and workplace violence. But, sadly, there is an apparent increase in the number of incidents and reports of public indecent assault on Nigerian women. Some of these incidents involved young women who were video-recorded while being humiliated, assaulted and beaten, mostly by men. Their clothes were then torn, their private areas exposed, and the video recordings of the unfortunate incidents disseminated, going viral on social media. These days, this appears to be occurring once too often. The question now being asked is, why women are deliberately being targeted for violent attacks resulting in nakedness, amounting to a breach of Section 34(1)(a) of the 1999 Constitution which guarantees the right of every individual against torture or inhuman and degrading treatment. Professor Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, SAN; Mandy Demechi-Asagba; Uju Peace Okeke and Okechukwu Nwanguma examined this issue holistically, discussing its causes and effects, proffering possible solutions to end this disgraceful trend, including enacting laws specifically criminalising such unacceptable behaviour.

September 9 ‘Blasphemy Killings: One too Many’

The nation has witnessed a spate of senseless ‘religious’ mob killings, as a result of allegations of blasphemy against Islam or the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The allegations against the victims have sometimes been shown to be false, or have been unsubstantiated, yet, their lives have been taken under gruesome circumstances of stoning and burning to death. Examples are Gideon Akaluka and Bridget Agbahime in Kano; Deborah Samuel and Usman Buda in Sokoto; and Amaye, a food seller in Niger State, who all suffered this cruel fate. This unholy practice which is incomprehensible and cannot be defended under any law of the land, has been on the rise since the inception of the Fourth Republic. The prevalence of religious mob justice is in the Northern part of the country, where Sharia Law was adopted following Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, and worries have been expressed as to whether the Government is not complicit in these extra-judicial killings. This is because in a number of the incidents, the culprits were either not apprehended, or when they were, they were subsequently let off the hook. For instance, in the case of the mob killing of septuagenarian, Mrs Bridget Agbahime, the then Kano State Attorney-General entered a Nolle Prosequi, despite the glaring evidence against the accused persons in the case. In this discourse, Lawyers examined the causes of mob justice in Nigeria, the unconstitutionality of adopting a State religion, and how to stop this barbaric practice. These are the submissions of Kunle Edun, SAN; Jonathan Gunu Taidi, SAN; Ayoade Oluwasanmi and Emmanuel Onwubiko.

September 16 ‘Senate-Akpabio vs Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’

The controversy arising from the suspension, litigation and failure to recall Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to resume in the Nigerian Senate, is one that garnered many colourations and bitter debate as to its propriety or otherwise. The bitter feud between the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, both Lawyers, involves misconduct on the floor of the Senate, accusations of sexual harassment, corruption and political gerrymandering, bordering on the integrity of both lawmakers. The subject-matter of this discourse was whether Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan ought to have been allowed to resume sitting in the Senate, at the expiration of her six months suspension. At the time of going to press, she had still been refused entry into the hallowed Chambers of the Senate. Professor Mike Ozekhome, SAN; Olu Adegboruwa, SAN; Dr Tonye Clinton Jaja and Dr Akpor Mudiaga Odje discussed the issues in the saga.

September 23 ‘Zamfara: Banditry is Now being Treated With Utmost Seriousness’

The slogan ‘Farming is our Pride’ sat comfortably in the hearts of the people of Zamfara, until some years ago when the nefarious activities of insurgents and bandits negated that epithet. Although, over the years, Zamfara State has suffered misgovernance and misplacement of priorities in so many sectors, today, the administration of Governor Dauda Lawal appears to be changing that narrative, and the State which was on the cusp of losing its pride of place in the comity of States, is becoming a force to be reckoned with, even in the area of education where it had previously lagged behind. The Zamfara State Attorney -General and Commissioner for Justice, Abdulaziz Sani, SAN, Phd, in a chat with Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi recounted the progress the State has made so far in combatting banditry, insurgency and illegal mining, while discussing their efforts to modernise the laws of the State, and improve the conditions of service of judicial officers.

September 30 ‘Nigerian IDP Camps: Insecurity, Squalor and Inhuman Conditions’

One of the greatest challenges the Government has faced in the last two decades, is taking care of the growing population of Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs). The circumstances which have necessitated the displacement of persons from across the country are still very much present, and the number persons taking refuge in IDP Camps is increasing astronomically as time passes. Sabastine Anyia, Emmanuel Nnadozie Onwubiko and Okechukwu Nwanguma, shared their views on why the number of IDPs is on the rise; why the problems related thereto appear to be intractable; criminality in IDP Camps and issues of insecurity which have resulted in them being constrained to take refuge in these Camps, still occurring there; the deplorable, inhuman conditions IDPs face, ranging from living in makeshift accommodation that is unfit for human habitation; hunger and malnutrition to poor sanitary conditions, to disease and lack of healthcare, sexual exploitation of women and girls coupled with teenage pregnancies, no educational facilities for children and other human rights violations within the Camps, while proffering solutions on how to ameliorate the suffering of the IDPs and treat them with the dignity they deserve, seeing as they enjoy the same fundamental rights as anybody else.

October 7 ‘Gender Sensitivity in Kwara Cabinet is Sacrosanct’

In a country like Nigeria, there are the ever-present challenges of maintaining a balance of administering justice within the precincts of the Constitution, grappling with the intricate relationship between the Centre and the Federating units, and of course, dealing with issues within each State itself. The Kwara State Attorney-General and Commissioner for justice, Senior Ibrahim Sulyman is an A-G who serves in a multi-religious State which operates Sharia law alongside Common Law, and has been able to maintain a good balance amongst them without much ado. In a chat with Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi, the Kwara A-G spoke about his strides in administering justice in the State vis-à-vis access to justice, updating and codifying Kwara State laws, emphasising that Sharia Law is only applicable to Muslims on issues of Islamic personal law like marriage, inheritance, and guardianship. The A-G also mentioned the fact that under Governor Abdulrazaq, Kwara State being the first State to enact the Gender Sensitivity Law in the country, is not only committed to maintaining a gender balance in their cabinet, but had gone beyond the 65%/35% threshold by making their cabinet 50% female and 50% male.

October 14 ‘Examining the Police Tinted Glass Policy’

The furore that has trailed the purported re-introduction of Permit for the use of tinted window glass in vehicles, recently took a worrisome turn when the Police started apprehending vehicles with tinted glass, seizing those who have no Police Permit to use same. Across 22 States of

Nigeria, several citizens have suffered such indignity. The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) through its Section of Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL) took legal action on behalf of affected Nigerians, to seek the intervention of the Judiciary on this vexed issue. Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN; Kunle Edun, SAN and Emeka Obegolu, SAN weighed in on the propriety or otherwise of this purported policy on the use of tinted car windows, its potential to breach the constitutional rights of citizens, and the opaque privatisation of payment process involved in obtaining the Permit.

October 21 ‘Nigeria’s Political Defections: The Road to a One-Party State?’

The recent mass exodus of top Nigerian politicians from opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has had an unsettling effect in the polity. As at the last count, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was almost depleted, with some of its Governors moving to APC one after the other. Party officials from other parties, have since joined the bandwagon, Legislators too. What could be the reasons behind these unprecedented movements? Is Nigeria headed towards a sycophantic One-Party State? What does it portend for Nigeria’s fledging democracy? Jibrin Samuel Okutepa, SAN, Segun Talabi and Dr Mudiaga Odje examined these issues, in this edition.

October 28 ‘#EndSARS, #FreeNnamdiKanu: Lessons and Challenges’

Coinciding with the fifth anniversary of the #EndSARS protests, many youths trooped out in Abuja to protest the continued incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). Despite the court order procured by the Police to limit the protest, youths still trooped out in huge numbers. The Police quelled the demonstrations, allegedly utilising excessive force and arrested some of the protesters, including one of Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyers, Aloy Ejimakor. While many believe that Nnamdi Kanu should answer for the heinous crimes he and his group were alleged to have committed, others are of the view that his continuous detention is discriminatory and politically motivated, and keeping him locked up ‘sine die’ won’t make for peaceful resolution of issues. Those in support of Nnamdi Kanu’s release, organised a protest to coincide with the fifth anniversary of the October 2020 #EndSARS Protests. Some of them ended up being arrested by the Police, others, brutalised. Going by how the #FreeNnamdiKanu protest played out, questions were asked by the public, whether any lessons were learned by Government and law enforcement agencies on how to handle protests, and if there have been any positive outcomes, whether in terms of Police reform or the benefit of citizens. Samson Itodo, Okechukwu Nwanguma and Emmanuel Onwubiko expressed their opinions on these issues in this discourse.

November 4 ‘Inherited Colonial University Curriculum Requires Recalibration’

The Obafemi Awolowo University is not only one of the oldest in Nigeria, but, also has one of the oldest Law Faculties. The Faculty has birthed some of the most distinguished legal minds, including Judges, Senior Advocates, Academics, Businesspeople, Politicians, and still counting. This has no doubt been without some challenges. The new Dean of this famous first-generation Law Faculty, Professor Olugbemi Fatula had a chat with Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi on a wide range of issues, expressing his optimism about taking the Faculty to a higher academic pedestal, despite the obvious challenges.

November 11 ‘President Trump’s Threat: Matters Arising’

Shivers must have gone down the spine of the Nigerian Government, when President Donald Trump openly issued a threat to come into Nigeria ‘guns-a-blazing’ to destroy Nigerian terrorist enclaves in defence of Nigerian Christians who have been killed in their thousands in the past few years. In response to what President Trump referred to as genocidal attacks against Nigerian Christians, invading Nigeria might be the only option. Political Pundits have advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take Trump’s threat seriously, and not to treat the matter with levity. In this National discourse, Prof Sebastine Hon, SAN; Rear Admiral K. Bolanle Ati-John Rtd; Gozie Francis Moneke; Sa’adiyyah Adebisi Hassan; Badamasi Suleiman Gandu; Dr Akpo Mudiaga Odje and Marx Ikongbeh delved into the complex issues surrounding this matter, to determine whether President Trump has the moral justification or otherwise to invade Nigeria, ostensibly to defend Nigeria’s persecuted Christians.

November 18 ‘The Nwoko Affair: Child Marriage, Drug Abuse, Domestic Violence?’

Social media was abuzz, with the rather embarrassing display of a soap-opera like marital dispute between one of Nigeria’s controversial Politicians, Senator Ned Nwoko and one of his six wives, Regina Daniels, a Nollywood actress, who has made allegations of domestic violence, threats, Police harassment and other offences against her husband. The crucial issue of her age at the time Regina Daniels started her relationship with the Senator, also became a bone of contention. Senator Nwoko made counter-allegations, accusing Regina Daniels of drug abuse, and irresponsible mothering of their two sons. Recriminations flowed from supporters of both parties, and the belligerence didn’t appear to abate. Surprisingly, the silence from the Senate was deafening, with feminists claiming that, had it been a female Senator in Senator Nwoko’s position, she may have already been suspended for bringing the upper Chamber into disrepute, particularly with the allegations of underaged marriage and drug use said to have taken place in Nwoko’s house. Kunle Edun, SAN; Mandy Demechi-Asagba; Suraj Olarenwaju and P.D. Pius discussed the issues surrounding the rather unfortunate marital imbroglio, examining some of the pertinent laws related thereto, and questioning why there appeared to be inaction on the part of the law enforcement agencies whose functions cover the offences alleged in this controversy, such as NAPTIP, NDLEA and the Police.

November 25 ‘Nnamdi Kanu: From Agitation to Life Imprisonment’

After a ten-year intricate legal battle, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) which has been agitating for the actualisation of the state of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, was convicted for charges bordering on terrorism on Thursday, November 20, 2025 and sentenced to Life Imprisonment by Hon. Justice James Kolawole Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division. Was life imprisonment the expected outcome of the case? Would the judgement have been different if Nnamdi Kanu hadn’t decided to take over his defence himself, which he refused to open, insisting that he wasn’t charged under any known law? What options are left to the convicted IPOB leader? These and many more questions were the subject of this discourse by Aikhunegbe Anthony Malik, SAN; Kunle Edun, SAN; P.D. Pius; Ifeanyi Ejiofor; Major Ben Aburime (Rtd) and Marx Ikongbeh.

December 2. ‘Fare Thee Well’, Mr “Zero Oil Plan” ’

Featuring this 2016 interview of Olusegun Omotunde Awolowo, who was born on September 27, 1963 and joined the Saints triumphant on Thursday, November 20, 2025 at the age of 62, serves as a Tribute to him, in recognition of his service to Nigeria. This interview conducted by Jude Igbanoi, Tobi Soniyi and my humble self, Onikepo Braithwaite, was the fourth interview that I took part in conducting, in the early days of my career as Editor of ThisDay Lawyer (to be precise, a month after I took up the position). At the time, Segun was the CEO of the Nigerian export promotion Council (NEPC). Nigeria’s over-dependence on crude oil as its major export product became a serious topic for discussion back then (and it still remains so), particularly as the country’s economy was in a recession. Segun recognised the huge potential in non-oil exports, seeing as Nigeria is a country that is richly endowed with a variety of resources which, to date, have remained largely under-explored and under-utilised. He envisioned a Nigeria, raking in billions of Dollars in revenue, from non-oil manufacturing and exports. He saw that countries such as China, had become world manufacturers, increasing their volumes and number of products for export. Segun explained his strategy, to ensure that what was coined NEPC’s “Zero Oil Plan”, one which included every State of Nigeria being expected to identify at least one strategic export product it is endowed with, based on comparative advantage, and export same to the world, thereby earning much needed revenue/foreign exchange for the country, creating employment and stimulating economic growth. Segun’s views are as relevant today, as they were in 2016, seeing as there is no time better than now for Nigeria to diversify her economy, and buckle down to the serious implementation of the Zero Oil Plan.

December 9 ‘Firearms in Private Hands: The Pros and Cons’

As Nigeria continues to descend into the abyss of lawlessness and insecurity occasioned by the unrelenting assault on the citizenry, insecurity appears to be spiralling out of the control of an overwhelmed security architecture. North East, North West, North Central and South East have not been spared from the reign of bloodletting insurgents, terrorists and kidnappers. As President Bola Tinubu recently declared a state of emergency on security, in addition to ordering the withdrawal of Police personnel from protection of Very Important Persons, many have pondered about whether Nigerians should not be legally permitted to bear firearms for self-defence. Ken Ahia, SAN; Jonathan Gunu Taidi, SAN; Kunle Edun, SAN; Chief Aikhunegbe Anthony Malik, SAN and Marx Ikongbeh expressed their views on the complex issue, in the face of these challenges.

December 16 ‘It’s Zero Tolerance, for Kidnapping in Edo’

Edo State goes with the sobriquet ‘Heartbeat of the Nation’ for several reasons. Its centrallocation, multiculturalism, rich ancient traditions and many more. But, recent developments in the State haven’t been too pleasant, especially with regard to heightened violent criminal acts, kidnappings, terrorism, human trafficking and other vices. Worrisome as these are, the Edo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Roland Otaru, SAN is quite optimistic that these challenges are surmountable. In a chat with Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi, he spoke of his plans to strengthen the rule of law in his State, update and codify the laws of Edo State, and ensure better justice delivery for the Edo people.

December 23 the Christmas Special Edition ‘Yuletide 2025: How Lawyers Will Spend Their Time’

The yuletide is that special season of the year when professionals take time off tedious work to unwind, relax, feast and holiday with their families. For this year’s Christmas and New year, THISDAY LAWYER asked a cross-section of Lawyers how they plan to unwind during the yuletide. Would it still be all work and no play for some, or a total shutdown and merry-making for others?

Epilogue

As the year gracefully rolls to an end, it’s a Nunc dimittis for 2025 in the Nigerian legal industry. THISDAY LAWYER had the pleasure of servicing Africa’s largest legal community throughout the outgoing year. Indeed, it was a pot pourri of the good, the not so good, the bad and the mournful. But, in all, we thank God for His mercies and for seeing us through 2025. Happy New Year to our Readers!