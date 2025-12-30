Tinubu Appoints Rotimi Oyedepo As New Director of Public Prosecution 

* Rejoices with a ‘pivotal’ member of his cabinet, Wale Edun on appointment to Royal Victorian Order

* Pays glowing tribute to Kaduna gov, Uba Sani, at 55

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the redeployment of Mr Rotimi Iseoluwa Oyedepo (SAN) from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to the mainstream Federal Civil Service as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the Federal Ministry of Justice.

A letter dated December 23, 2025, signed by Omolabake Mafe on behalf of the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, stated that Oyedepo’s appointment was made in the public interest.

According to a release issued on Tuesday by

State House Director of Information and Public Relations, Mr Abiodun Oladunjoye,

Oyedepo, as DPP, will fill the vacancy occasioned by the retirement of Mr Abubakar Babadoko, who will attain the mandatory eight years as a director on December 31, 2025.

Oyedepo, a 2007 Law graduate from the University of Ilorin who attended the Law School in 2008, is expected to deploy his expertise to reduce reliance on external counsel for critical prosecutions and to ensure greater coherence and consistency in the Federal Government’s legal strategies.

Before this appointment, Oyedepo worked at EFCC for over 15 years, specialising in the prosecution of complex economic and financial crimes. He also served as the Head of the Monitoring Unit.

Among others, he was a member of the legal team for the Federal Government in the landmark case of Process and Industrial Development vs The Federal Republic of Nigeria, known as the P&ID case.

He was named the EFCC Outstanding Staff of the Year in 2014, as well as the Best Financial Crimes Prosecutor in 2019.

Also, President Tinubu has congratulated the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, on his appointment to the Royal Victorian Order by His Majesty King Charles III.

King Charles III appointed Edun as Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (CVO) in recognition of his longstanding work with the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award is a global youth development programme that supports young people worldwide in building character, skills and leadership, including in Nigeria, where thousands of young people currently benefit from the programme.

The president, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, welcomed the exceptional honour bestowed on the minister, a pivotal member of his cabinet, and acknowledged that the recognition aligned with the priority his administration places on youth empowerment, opportunity, and national renewal.

President Tinubu commended Edun’s industry and dedication, and reaffirms his administration’s commitment to developing Nigeria’s youth as leaders of today and tomorrow.

The president also paid glowing tribute to Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, as he clocks 55.

Tinubu, in a statement issued by him, extolled the virtues of Sani, who he described as a trusted and reliable ally of his government.

The president, in the release stated, inter alia:

“I warmly congratulate my younger brother and friend in the struggle for democracy in Nigeria, Comrade Uba Sani, the governor of Kaduna State, as he turns 55 on December 31.

“The life, struggles and triumphs of Governor Sani glisten with golden lessons, especially for our younger ones. As a young man, he identified a noble purpose for his life: the quest for a free and egalitarian society. It was a cause that some of us chose not for personal gain or self-promotion, but for the betterment of our society and the freedom of our people.

“Governor Uba Sani represents a rare generation of leaders whose journey into power was preceded by sacrifice and principle. As a young student leader and later a pro-democracy activist during the dark days of military rule, he stood firmly on the side of justice, freedom, and national unity. At a time when fear was widespread and silence tempting, he—like a few of us—chose the more challenging path of conviction. In power, he has not abandoned the history of struggle; somewhat, it has matured into statesmanship, guiding his conduct in office with humility, empathy, and resolve.

“As a Senator of the Federal Republic in the 9th National Assembly, Uba Sani proved himself a reformist lawmaker and a thinker. His legislative contributions, particularly the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) 2020, demonstrated foresight and a deep understanding of Nigeria’s future. That legislation strengthened financial stability, embraced innovation, laid a solid foundation for fintech growth and expanded access to credit for businesses and entrepreneurs. It remains a testament to his capacity to deliver enduring reforms.

“Since assuming office as Governor on May 29, 2023, Uba Sani has brought a refreshing tone to governance in Kaduna State. He has proven that he is not just a man of conviction, but also a man of compassion. His dedication to dialogue, reconciliation, and development continues to inspire the diverse people of Kaduna State.

“Through Governor Sani’s peculiar and deliberate inclusive governance model, he has united the people, healed ethnic and religious divisions and restored trust across communities. Kaduna, once burdened by recurrent tensions, has witnessed remarkable calm and cohesion under his watch. Birni Gwari, which was once desolate due to banditry, has gotten its groove back, with farmers returning to their farms and agricultural commerce booming. By engaging traditional rulers, religious leaders and local communities as partners in peace, Governor Sani has deepened safety, security and fostered sustainable development.

“His administration’s achievements in infrastructure, healthcare, industrialisation, and agriculture reflect a clear understanding that development must touch lives equitably. By reconnecting communities, expanding access to quality healthcare, and empowering farmers as drivers of food security and economic stability, Governor Sani has transformed governance in the state and positioned Kaduna for long-term prosperity.

“Governor Uba Sani has also been a trusted and reliable ally of this administration. His commitment to the ideals and objectives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his active participation in advancing our Renewed Hope Agenda reaffirm his belief that democracy must deliver tangible benefits to the people.

“As Uba Sani turns 55, I am proud of his remarkable trajectory, from pro-democracy activist to a key participant in the collective effort to consolidate democratic gains and good governance.

“As you mark this milestone in prayer, I join your family, friends, and the good people of Kaduna State in wishing you good health, strength, greater accomplishments, and renewed wisdom to continue your selfless service to our country. May your leadership continue to inspire, and may Kaduna State and Nigeria benefit ever more from your service.”