The 2025 Testimonial of Governor Dikko Radda: Celebrating Leadership, Transformation, and Inclusive Governance in Katsina State

By

Professor Mohammed Al-Amin

In the midst of Nigeria’s complex tapestry of challenges (ranging from insecurity and economic stagnation to environmental degradation) Katsina State has emerged as a beacon of transformative governance under the visionary leadership of Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda. The year 2025 stands as a testament to this remarkable metamorphosis, a period in which Katsina has not merely addressed its historical deficits but has redefined the very standards of subnational leadership in the country. The cascade of awards and national recognitions earned by Governor Radda this year are more than ceremonial; they reflect a governance model that is holistic, evidence-driven, and profoundly people-centred yielding tangible, life-altering results across the state.

Governor Radda’s philosophy of governance is anchored on a fundamental principle: leadership must be measurable, impactful, and oriented toward improving human dignity. This ethos has been consistently validated by multiple prestigious recognitions. In June 2025, Aso Multimedia crowned him as the Best Performing Governor of the Year, highlighting his transformational governance, infrastructural revolution, and unwavering commitment to youth empowerment. The Arewa Youths for Effective Leadership, representing the collective voice of 19 northern states, honoured him as the Champion Governor of the Year for his remarkable progress in youth development, infrastructure, and socio-economic reforms. The Nigeria Today Magazine recognised him as Governor of the Year for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship, particularly for establishing frameworks such as KATGIS and entrepreneurship empowerment platforms, which have strengthened data-driven governance and enhanced opportunities for the state’s youth.

His commitment to institutional accountability and precision in policy-making was further acknowledged when the National Consultative Committee on Statistics awarded him the Most Data-Friendly Governor Award, a rare but vital testament to the state’s embrace of data-informed governance practices. These accolades were complemented by the Special Recognition Award from the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards and the landmark declaration of Katsina as an Open-Defecation-Free State, jointly conferred by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, UNICEF, and the World Bank. Each of these awards mirrors a governance approach that is not theoretical but demonstrably effective, touching the lives of millions of citizens.

Central to this transformation has been Governor Radda’s decisive action in confronting Katsina’s most pressing environmental challenge: the creeping desertification that has long threatened livelihoods, arable land, and ecosystems across the state. Through the Katsina Green Growth Agenda (KAGGA), the administration launched one of the most ambitious afforestation and land restoration initiatives in the state’s history. Millions of seedlings were nurtured and planted across senatorial zones, villages, schools, places of worship, markets, and roadways. The program strategically incorporated shade trees, fruit-bearing varieties, shelterbelt species, and agroforestry-compatible crops, all carefully selected to ensure ecological restoration while simultaneously generating economic value. What distinguishes this initiative is the conscious linkage between environmental stewardship and job creation. Youth were employed as nursery attendants, forestry extension experts, and community environmental educators, ensuring that the green revolution was also a socio-economic opportunity. Farmers have integrated moringa, acacia, cashew, and neem into their cropping systems, producing windbreaks, reducing topsoil loss, improving water retention, and enhancing soil fertility.

These interventions have revitalised exhausted farmlands, improved agricultural yields, reduced vulnerability to climate stress, and created new income streams through fruits, gums, timber, and other tree products. Under KAGGA, the administration flagged off a 10,000-tree planting campaign across schools and public spaces, with seedlings distributed to pupils and accompanied by hands-on guidance on tree care. Complementing this, Climate SMART cooperatives have been established to train approximately 15,000 youth annually in environmental restoration, climate resilience, and sustainable livelihoods. The result is a quiet revolution in rural communities where degraded land is being restored, and farmers now witness tangible improvements in soil productivity and household incomes.

Equally remarkable has been the administration’s approach to food security and agricultural transformation. Rising food prices, erratic rainfall patterns, and soil degradation had placed many households on the brink of crisis, but Governor Radda’s administration responded with unprecedented interventions that revitalised both production and hope. Over 20,000 metric tonnes of subsidised fertiliser were distributed for the 2025 wet season, building on prior interventions that delivered more than 48,000 bags of fertilisers, improved seeds, agrochemicals, and mechanised tools to smallholder farmers. The administration distributed 400 tractors, sprayers, and harvesters to farmers statewide, and provided 4,000 solar-powered irrigation pumps and knapsack sprayers, enabling around 4,000 farmers to adopt year-round cultivation.

The agricultural extension workforce expanded from roughly 74 to over 780 officers, ensuring that technical advice reached every corner of the state, while digital e-extension platforms are being developed to provide farmers with expert guidance without incurring data costs. The Food-for-Work and Nutrition Scale-Up Programs reached pregnant women, children, and smallholder growers across all 34 local government areas, ensuring that food security and nutritional outcomes were addressed in tandem. These interventions have not only raised yields but also transformed subsistence farming into commercially viable, market-oriented agriculture, allowing farmers to cultivate multiple crops annually and restore confidence in rural livelihoods.

Water security, a decades-long challenge in Katsina, has also received decisive attention. The N31.8 billion Zobe Water Project was launched to bring potable water to more than sixteen communities that had previously endured chronic shortages. Beyond urban centres, hundreds of rural boreholes were rehabilitated, solarised, and restored to functionality, dramatically reducing the burden on women and children who once walked long distances in search of water. The “Water for All” initiative extended clean water access to over 300,000 residents in Katsina city, Daura, Funtua, and surrounding villages. State investments in water projects, totaling ₦14.6 billion, included major dams and rural solar-powered boreholes, profoundly improving public health, hygiene, and productivity, and earning the state recognition as an Open-Defecation-Free jurisdiction.

Governor Radda’s commitment to energy transition and e-mobility has established Katsina as a leader in green innovation in northern Nigeria. The long-stalled 10 MW Lambar Rimi Wind Farm is being revived and hybridised with an additional 10 MW of solar power, bringing total capacity to 20 MW, while another 20 MW of solar energy with 10 MWh of battery storage has been deployed across hospitals, schools, and water facilities. Renewable energy mini-grids now power clinics, schools, and small businesses, extending productive hours and improving security through solar street lighting. On the roads, 500 electric tricycles and hybrid buses signal a commitment to clean mobility, simultaneously reducing emissions, fuel costs, and reliance on conventional fossil fuels. These initiatives complement the broader climate action agenda that earned Katsina recognition as the seventh-best subnational government in Africa for climate action and the Champion of Green Governance award from the Forestry Association of Nigeria.

The administration has also orchestrated a comprehensive human capital development strategy, with education and health reforms forming its core. More than 7,000 teachers have been recruited (the largest in the state’s history) while 150 primary schools and 75 secondary schools have been constructed or renovated, providing safe, conducive learning environments. Twenty thousand computer-tablets were deployed for digital learning, and multiple ICT labs established, allowing students to embrace 21st-century skills. A daily school feeding program nourishes over 200,000 pupils, ensuring that hunger does not impede learning. The Nigeria Union of Teachers awarded Governor Radda the Golden Award of Excellence for Education and Teacher Friendliness, reflecting the transformative impact of his educational reforms. Healthcare has witnessed a parallel revolution, with over 150 primary healthcare centres renovated and solarised, while new diagnostic facilities, including a dialysis center, have expanded access to specialised care. These interventions culminated in a Special Recognition Award from the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Awards. Data-driven governance underpins these initiatives, with over 500 statistical officers trained and community-level surveys covering more than 2,800 rural settlements, ensuring precise and accountable deployment of resources.

Women and youth empowerment have been deliberately woven into every facet of governance, making economic inclusion a central pillar of state policy. Over N252 million has been disbursed to more than 1,000 youth entrepreneurs under the “Building Your Future” initiative, while N500 million has been allocated to rural women and youth across all 34 LGAs, reaching over 7,220 beneficiaries. Skills training and starter packs have empowered over 1,050 women across 11 departments, enabling them to participate in agribusiness, renewable energy maintenance, and ICT-based livelihoods. Katsina’s MSME support programs have reached nearly 24,000 beneficiaries, with projected job creation exceeding 200,000. The State Social Innovation Academy has cultivated cohorts of innovators and community enterprise leaders, embedding entrepreneurship and problem-solving skills at the grassroots.

Livestock development, vital for pastoral and agro-pastoral communities, has undergone transformation under Governor Radda’s leadership. More than 56,000 goats have been distributed to women’s groups and farmers, while ₦2 billion has been committed to modern livestock ranches and grazing reserves. Veterinary services and vaccination campaigns have been expanded, livestock health has improved, and farmer-herder conflicts have been significantly mitigated. These initiatives, integrated with afforestation and agroforestry programs, exemplify a holistic approach to rural development that combines environmental restoration, agricultural productivity, and social stability.

Security, a perennial challenge in Katsina, has been approached with innovation and strategic foresight. The establishment of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps has recruited and trained thousands of local youths, contributing to a reported 70 percent reduction in crime in high-risk local government areas. EU-funded conflict prevention and resilience projects, worth €5.1 million, target the root causes of violence by creating alternative livelihoods, promoting social cohesion, and strengthening local governance structures. Partnerships with federal security agencies further reinforce these gains, demonstrating that public safety is most sustainable when paired with socio-economic stability.

Industrialisation and value chain development have been guided by a green and inclusive vision. Renewable energy-powered industrial zone along the Katsina-Jibia highway is complemented by agricultural processing centres for cassava, rice, maize, and other commodities in Wagini, Batsari, and beyond. MSME clusters, including the modernisation of traditional kilishi and hula industries, have improved quality, efficiency, and market access. The Katsina State Enterprise Development Agency actively facilitates investment, cluster development, and integration into value chains, ensuring that industrialisation translates into inclusive growth.

In conclusion, the cumulative impact of Governor Radda’s leadership is a coherent, transformative, and enduring renaissance. Farmers harvest twice a year, young people earn sustainable incomes in green jobs, women engage in profitable enterprises, forests reclaim land once lost to desertification, clinics and schools operate on renewable energy, and communities previously gripped by insecurity are witnessing a profound restoration of peace and social cohesion. The numerous awards of 2025 (from Best Performing Governor, Champion Governor, Best Tourism Governor, Golden Education and Health Awards, to Champion of Green Governance and the 7th Best Subnational Climate Action in Africa) are not the end point, but a formal acknowledgment of a governance model that produces real, measurable results.

In Nigeria’s 2025 Subnational Climate Governance Ranking, Katsina State recorded one of the most remarkable governance turnarounds in the country, leaping from a distant 24th position in 2024 to an outstanding 2nd position in 2025. This dramatic rise is neither accidental nor cosmetic; it is a direct outcome of the deliberate, focused and visionary climate leadership of His Excellency, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda; as acknowledged by both local and international partners of the ranking exercise including the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the Africa Climate Foundation and the University of Bristol, UK

This achievement stands as powerful evidence that Governor Dikko Radda’s climate interventions are producing measurable outcomes, earning national credibility and international validation. It signals a decisive shift in Katsina State’s development trajectory (one anchored on environmental sustainability, climate resilience and responsible governance) and firmly positions the state as a model of what purposeful leadership can accomplish within a short period of time.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has demonstrated that visionary leadership, anchored in data-driven policy, citizen-centred programs, and unwavering commitment to sustainable development, can transform even the most historically challenged state into a national exemplar. Katsina State is no longer simply participating in Nigeria’s developmental trajectory; it is actively leading it, providing a replicable blueprint for national renewal. The 2025 achievements signal a Katsina Renaissance, a compelling testament to the power of strategic governance to redefine the future of an entire state and, by extension, a nation. This is the essence of “Building Your Future Strategic Agenda” by a “master-builder” in person of His Excellency Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda.

This article is powered by the Secretariat of BuildBeyond 2027.