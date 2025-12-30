  • Tuesday, 30th December, 2025

Tax Ombudsman to Launch January 1, Pledges Impartiality, Fairness to Taxpayers

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

James Emejo in Abuja

Pioneer Tax Ombud and Chief Executive, Office the Tax Ombud, Dr. John Nwabueze, yesterday declared that the institution will commence full operations on January 1, 2026.

He said the establishment of the new office demonstrated President Bola Tinubu’s dedication to amicable and seamless tax dispute resolution and protecting taxpayers’ rights to challenge arbitrary actions by tax and revenue authorities.

Essentially, the office was established to strengthen transparency and accountability within the tax system, enhance confidence in tax administration, while also providing a structured mechanism for the fair and impartial resolution of disputes between taxpayers and revenue authorities.

Nwabueze, in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Tax Ombud, Chudi Achife, commended the President’s economic policies, which he noted were now stabilising the Nigerian economy and “guiding the country toward sustainable prosperity.”

He said the policies have led to a declining inflation rate, a stable exchange rate, growing reserves, higher investor confidence, a bullish market, and an export surplus.

However, the office of the Tax Ombud is expected to receive, review, and resolve complaints about taxes, levies, regulatory fees, customs duties, excise matters, and other related issues in accordance with extant laws and regulations.

The office also has the power to institute legal proceedings on behalf of the taxpayer at no cost to the taxpayer, to provide information on the functions of the tax authorities, and to raise awareness of taxpayer rights and obligations.

Nwabueze, who has over two decades of experience in tax administration and policy in Nigeria and the United States, said, “I share in the President’s pragmatic leadership approach. Establishing the Office of the Tax Ombud shows President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ingenuity and foresight in reforming tax administration to ensure fairness, accountability, and efficiency.”

He also lauded the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, for his role in implementing the Renewed Hope agenda across all sectors of the economy.

He said his office has lined up a number of activities, including press briefings and sessions with various stakeholders to inform Nigerians of his vision and plans for a fair, transparent, accountable, and efficient tax justice system.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.