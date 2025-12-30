Tax Ombudsman to Launch January 1, Pledges Impartiality, Fairness to Taxpayers

James Emejo in Abuja





Pioneer Tax Ombud and Chief Executive, Office the Tax Ombud, Dr. John Nwabueze, yesterday declared that the institution will commence full operations on January 1, 2026.

He said the establishment of the new office demonstrated President Bola Tinubu’s dedication to amicable and seamless tax dispute resolution and protecting taxpayers’ rights to challenge arbitrary actions by tax and revenue authorities.

Essentially, the office was established to strengthen transparency and accountability within the tax system, enhance confidence in tax administration, while also providing a structured mechanism for the fair and impartial resolution of disputes between taxpayers and revenue authorities.

Nwabueze, in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Tax Ombud, Chudi Achife, commended the President’s economic policies, which he noted were now stabilising the Nigerian economy and “guiding the country toward sustainable prosperity.”

He said the policies have led to a declining inflation rate, a stable exchange rate, growing reserves, higher investor confidence, a bullish market, and an export surplus.

However, the office of the Tax Ombud is expected to receive, review, and resolve complaints about taxes, levies, regulatory fees, customs duties, excise matters, and other related issues in accordance with extant laws and regulations.

The office also has the power to institute legal proceedings on behalf of the taxpayer at no cost to the taxpayer, to provide information on the functions of the tax authorities, and to raise awareness of taxpayer rights and obligations.

Nwabueze, who has over two decades of experience in tax administration and policy in Nigeria and the United States, said, “I share in the President’s pragmatic leadership approach. Establishing the Office of the Tax Ombud shows President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ingenuity and foresight in reforming tax administration to ensure fairness, accountability, and efficiency.”

He also lauded the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, for his role in implementing the Renewed Hope agenda across all sectors of the economy.

He said his office has lined up a number of activities, including press briefings and sessions with various stakeholders to inform Nigerians of his vision and plans for a fair, transparent, accountable, and efficient tax justice system.