NUC Approves New Undergraduate Programmes for University of Fortune, Igbotako

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the commencement of several undergraduate programmes at the University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State, with effect from the 2025/2026 academic session.

The approval was conveyed in a letter dated December 29, 2025, and addressed to the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). According to the NUC, the university satisfied all requirements for the establishment of the programmes, which have been assigned a combined admission quota of 800 students.

The newly approved programmes span four faculties. Under the Faculty of Science and Computing, the university will offer B.Sc. degrees in Information and Communication Technology, Computer Science, and Cyber Security.

In the Faculty of Law, approval was granted for the Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) programme.

The Faculty of Basic Medical and Allied Health Sciences will run programmes in Public Health (B.Sc.), Nursing Science (B.N.Sc.), and Radiology (B.Rad.).

Meanwhile, the Faculty of Social and Management Sciences received approval to offer B.Sc. degrees in Accounting, Finance, Economics, International Relations, Criminology and Security Studies, Hospitality and Tourism Management, Project Management, Procurement Management, and Intelligence and Security Studies.

The NUC requested JAMB to take note of the approved programmes for the purpose of student mobilization and admissions processing.

The letter was signed by the Acting Director of Academic Planning, Abubakar M. Girei, on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the Commission.