Nigeria Exports $2.57bn Crude Oil to US in Eight Months

Nigeria shipped 33.23 million barrels of crude oil to the United States valued at $2.57 billion during the first eight months of 2025, the US Mission in Nigeria has disclosed.

It stated this on its official X handle, underscoring the West African country’s pivotal role in the transatlantic energy market and consolidating Nigeria’s position as Africa’s foremost oil producer.

According to the mission’s statement, Nigeria’s crude oil shipments to America accounted for more than half of all African exports to the US in January-August, reinforcing the strategic energy partnership between both nations.

The US Mission stated: “Nigeria was the leading African exporter of crude oil to the United States between January and August 2025, shipping 33.23 million barrels worth $2.57 billion. That’s more than half of all African crude oil exports to the United States during that period.”

It emphasised that robust trade relations between Nigeria and the US generate employment opportunities and foster economic prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic.

The substantial export performance places Nigeria well ahead of regional peers such as Angola, Libya, and Ghana in trans-Atlantic oil trade, underscoring the country’s continued strategic role in supplying energy to one of the world’s largest markets. In the official post on social media, the mission described the strong trade relationship as one that “creates jobs and drives prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic.”

The sustained demand for Nigerian crude in the United States reflects long-standing commercial ties and the competitive appeal of Nigerian oil grades, particularly light and medium-sweet varieties that suit a range of refining configurations.