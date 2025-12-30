Makinde: Truth Is Not a Casualty of Political Desperation

Sulaimon Olanrewaju

Recent comments attributed to former Governor Ayodele Fayose, alleging that the Federal Government handed N50 billion to Seyi Makinde and that the Governor chose to stay silent while saving up the money to support his presidential ambition are not only misleading, they are deliberately disingenuous.

Let us be clear from the outset.

The Federal Government did not give Governor Makinde N50 billion. This is why Fayose was unable to provide evidence to show the disbursement when asked to do so. In fact, the memo he shared shows what was not disbursed.

What exists on record is a request and a promise, not a disbursement of N50 billion.

In the immediate aftermath of the tragic January 2024 Bodija explosion, which claimed lives, destroyed homes, and traumatised an entire community, President Bola Tinubu did not visit Oyo State. Governor Makinde travelled to Abuja personally, armed with a comprehensive report of the incident and a formal request for support from the Federal Government. Following that engagement, the Federal Government promised a N50 billion support package.

A promise, however, is not a release.

When it was time to act, only N30 billion was released. This partial release was accompanied by demands for inducements tied to the disbursement of the balance. Governor Makinde refused. As a result, the remaining N20 billion was withheld.

Was the Governor expected to convene a press conference to announce that the Federal Government had promised N50 billion, released N30 billion, and was withholding N20 billion? Or to publicly litigate negotiations around a national tragedy?

What matters is what was done with the funds that were released.

To be clear, Governor Makinde did acknowledge Federal Government support during the inauguration of a transparent committee set up to oversee the disbursement of relief funds. That committee ensured accountability, compassion, and proper use of the funds.

Of the N30 billion released, some money was transferred directly to victims as immediate support. Whilst the remainder was deployed for rebuilding and restoration. Roads within the affected axis were repaired, reconstruction is ongoing, and a planned memorial at ground zero will honour the lives lost. Policies and security architecture have also been upgraded and strengthened to ensure that such an incident does not recur in Oyo State.

It is important to underline this point.

The N4.5 billion often quoted as announced by the Oyo State Government refers to direct support to victims. This represents 15 percent of the total sum released. Governor Makinde found a way of giving 15 percent back to landlords and even tenants as direct support in his usual show of empathy. At the same time he ensured that government carried out interventions. Indeed, a visit to the affected areas will show the reconstruction being done.

These are verifiable facts.

So why is this narrative being distorted now?

The answer is not far-fetched. Governor Makinde recently stated, during a media chat, that he would not support President Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027. This declaration carries weight because he supported him in 2023, a decision he has since openly said he regrets. His reason is equally clear: the growing attempt by the current administration and its allies to push Nigeria towards a one-party state.

That declaration marked a turning point.

Almost immediately, political hostilities were activated. Just days ago, in what can only be described as retaliatory manoeuvring, a group aligned with FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike moved to constitute and swear in a so-called PDP Oyo State caretaker committee, in blatant disregard of political reality and party structure. As expected, the only two credible names associated with that effort publicly distanced themselves from the exercise.

These actions are not driven by principle. They are driven by desperation.

The attempt to portray Governor Makinde as dishonest, ungrateful, or disconnected from the structure of his party is dead on arrival. He remains one of the very few serving governors within the PDP. His mandate is rooted in performance, credibility, and the trust of the people of Oyo State, not in backroom theatrics or manufactured outrage.

Half-truths and outright falsehoods may offer temporary comfort to those who trade in political mischief, but they always collapse under the weight of facts.

Nigeria stands at a crossroads.

This is not merely about one Governor or one party. It is about whether we allow fear, coercion, and political intimidation to dismantle our democracy. Governor Makinde has made his position clear: he will not be complicit. And if he must stand alone, he will stand.

But he is not alone.

Lovers of democracy, defenders of truth, and ordinary Nigerians who understand what is at stake will stand with him. History has a long memory, and the steps taken now will determine how today’s actors are remembered tomorrow.

Truth does not need protection.

It only needs to be told, fully, clearly, and without fear.

•Dr Olanrewaju is the Special Adviser (Media) to Oyo State Governor.