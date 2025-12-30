Ex-AGF Malami Arrives in Court for Arraignment

Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, on Tuesday, arrived at Court 8 of the Federal High Court in Abuja for his arraignment on alleged money laundering.

Malami, arrived at the court at about 8:55am in company of operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) earlier reported that the EFCC will be arraigning the ex-minister alongside his son, Abubakar Malami, and Bashir Asabe, an employee of a firm linked to the former minister, Rahamaniyya Properties Ltd, on a 16-count charge.

The trio will be arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite.

However, as at the time of filing this report, the court is yet to begin sitting.

The anti-graft agency, in the charge, accused the defendants of carrying out various suspicious transactions and attempting to conceal the unlawful origin of billions of naira through bank accounts and property acquisitions across Abuja, Kano and Kebbi.

They allegedly committed the offences between 2015 and 2025, a period that includes the eight years Malami served as the AGF during the late former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The commission alleged that Malami, his son, and Asabe conspired to disguise the origin of funds, acquire property indirectly, and retain sums they allegedly knew were proceeds of unlawful activity, in violation of the Money Laundering (Prohibition and Prevention) Acts of 2011 (as amended) and 2022.

In count one, the EFCC alleged that between July 2022 and June 2025, Malami and his son directed Metropolitan Auto Tech Limited to conceal over N1 billion (N1,014,848,500) in a Sterling Bank account, knowing the funds were proceeds of unlawful activity.

Count two alleged that between Sept. 2020 and Feb. 2021, the duo allegedly concealed more than N600 million (N600,013,460.40) through the same company.

In count three, the commission alleged that in March 2021, Malami and his son retained N600 million as cash collateral for a N500 million Sterling Bank loan to Rayhaan Hotels Ltd, despite knowing the funds were illicit.

Count four alleged that in Nov. 2022, Mr Malami, his son, and Asabe disguised N500 million used to purchase a luxury duplex in Maitama, Abuja.

In count five, the EFCC claimed that between Nov. 2022 and Sept. 2024, the trio conspired to conceal N1,049,173,926.13 paid through Meethaq Hotels Ltd’s Union Bank account.

Count six accused them that between Nov. 2022 and Oct. 2025, Malami and his son allegedly took control of N1,362,887,872.96 from the same account, knowing it was illicit.

Count seven alleged that in Nov. to Dec. 2018, Malami and Asabe concealed N700 million used to purchase No. 3 Onitsha Crescent, Garki, Abuja (Hamonia Hotels Ltd).

In count eight, between Sept. and Dec. 2020, the duo and Asabe allegedly concealed N850 million to buy a property in Jabi District, Abuja (Meethaq Hotels Ltd).

Count nine stated that in Feb. 2018, Malami and Hajia Bashir acquired No. 3 Rhine Street, Maitama, Abuja, for N430 million, allegedly from unlawful sources.

In count 10, the pair allegedly concealed N210 million in Feb. 2018 to purchase a property in Asokoro District, Abuja.

Count 11 alleged that between March and June 2021, they concealed N325 million used to acquire No. 1241B Asokoro District, Abuja.

In count 12, the EFCC alleged that between Nov. 2015 and Jan. 2016, the duo concealed N120 million used to purchase No. 27 Efab Estate, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

Count 13 alleged that in Nov. 2022, tye ex-AGF, his son, and Asabe conspired to hide funds used to acquire a luxury duplex at Amazon Street, Maitama, Abuja.

In count 14, between Dec. 2016 and April 2022, Malami, Asabe, and others allegedly “conspired to acquire additional properties” for Malami with proceeds of unlawful activity.

Count 15 alleged that between June 2023 and Jan. 2023, Malami allegedly concealed “N537 million used to purchase multiple properties across Abuja, Kebbi, and Kano.”

In count 16, the EFCC alleged that between Oct. 2018 and Dec. 2021, Malami concealed “N415 million used to acquire several properties in Abuja, Kebbi, and Kano.”

The EFCC said it planned o call several witnesses, including commission staff, bank representatives, Bureau de Change operators and other financial experts.

Key witnesses include Folarin Dare, Chinedu Eneanya, Sani Lukeman, Abdulrahman Musa Basheer, Jamilu Mohammed, and representatives of Zenith Bank Plc and Sterling Bank Plc.

Folarin Dare, Chinedu Eneanya, and Sani Lukeman are expected to testify on how the EFCC received intelligence and petitions of alleged monumental corruption against the former minister.

Abdulrahman Musa Basheer is to provide evidence on Rahamaniyya Properties Ltd’s role in allegedly purchasing property for Malami.(NAN)