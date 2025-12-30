  • Tuesday, 30th December, 2025

Diatta, Madani Headline AKO 12 at Landmark Event Centre 

Featured | 7 seconds ago

The best of martial arts will ignite Lagos today when nine blockbuster bouts involving African fighters hold at the Landmark Event Centre in Victoria Island, in the African Knockout Season 12.

During the weigh-in yesterday, the fighters promised fans intriguing fights, while the organisers charged lovers of mixed martial arts not to miss any of the fights. 

The venue which wears a colorful look for the all-night fight involving some of the best fighters in the continent including Nigeria’s unbeaten Yahaya Yahuza known as Smile Strong as well as Algerian Fouad Madani, Senegal’s Gasmire Diatta as well as fighters from Angola, Morocco, Côte d’Ivoire and host of others.

Former UFC champion, Kamoru Usman who was present at the faceoff promises an exciting bout from the fighters lined up for AKO 12.

AKO 12 features Gasmire Diatta versus Farouk Boudissa for an interim title and Yahaya Yahuza of Nigeria versus Fouad Madani of Algeria in the co-main main event in a Middleweight clash. The Special Guest is UFC legend, Kamaru Usman. 

