REDAN, Sytemap Collaborate to Boost Trust in Real Estate Business 

Emma Okonji

Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sytemap Technologies Limited, to address issues of mistrust, uncertainties and multiple sales of the same property.

The MoU marks a major step towards making land and real estate transactions safer, more transparent, and more efficient across Nigeria.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, one of the traditional rulers, HRM Oba Akintoye Adeoye, said: “This partnership is about restoring confidence. When developers, buyers, and regulators operate on a trusted digital foundation, everyone benefits, from ordinary Nigerians buying their first home to institutional investors backing large developments.”

CEO of Sytemap, Nnamdi Uba, said: “The collaboration reflects years of work behind the scenes. This is not just about technology. It’s about dignity, security, and peace of mind for people investing their life savings. REDAN’s endorsement is a powerful signal that the industry is ready for a better way.”

COO at Sytemap, Ndifreke Ikokpu, signed on behalf of Sytemap while CEO of RightHome, Cholatte Odunlade – Akeji, signed on behalf of the Special Purpose Vehicle.

