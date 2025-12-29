Oluwaseun Ikusika, 1Inclusion4All Takes Activism To Schools

To mark the conclusion of the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, 1inclusion4all, led by British–Nigerian lawyer and global advocate Oluwaseun Ikusika, carried out an inspiring secondary school outreach tour across Kaduna State and Oyo State, reinforcing the power of education in shaping a generation that stands against violence and champions equality.

The outreach reached Government Secondary School (GSS) Ungwan Boro, Kaduna, and Oluyole Extension High School, Oyo, engaging students through interactive discussions on gender equality, leadership, respect, and non-violence. The sessions encouraged young people to become change agents within their schools and communities, regardless of gender, background, or location.

Speaking during the engagements, Oluwaseun Ikusika explained the intentional choice of states and schools, stating: “Kaduna and Oyo States were deliberately selected to reflect Nigeria’s diversity across regions, cultures, and realities. By engaging young people in both northern and southern Nigeria, we are reinforcing the message that ending violence and promoting equality is a shared national responsibility. This tour is about planting values early and empowering students to become champions of respect, peace, and inclusion in their own communities.”

The initiative reflects 1inclusion4all’s broader mission to advance inclusive education and youth leadership in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 4, 5, and 16. Founded by Oluwaseun Ikusika, the organisation has reached over 1,000 young people globally and continues to position African-led advocacy at the centre of global conversations.

Oluwaseun Ikusika is widely recognised as a rising global force of her generation, with contributions to the United Nations, international policy platforms, and global media. Her work spans gender justice, child protection, and education across multiple continents.

Speaking on the media strategy behind the initiative, Official Media and Strategic communications consultancy agency, Canwest Media noted: “Our decision to drive this campaign was rooted in the belief that youth-focused advocacy deserves strong, intentional storytelling. Through innovative media strategy and branding, we aimed to amplify the voices of students, spotlight grassroots impact, and position this campaign as a national conversation on education, equality, and non-violence.”

As the 16 Days of Activism concludes, 1inclusion4all reaffirms its commitment to sustained engagement with young people across Nigeria, ensuring that the call to end violence and promote equality continues beyond awareness campaigns.