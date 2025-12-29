Blackout in Nigeria as National Power Grid Collapses Again, Supply Drops to Zero MW

Peter Uzoho

Nigeria’s national electricity grid collapsed on Monday afternoon, leaving power supply across most of the country at near zero levels, plunging homes and businesses into blackout.

Distribution load figures released at 3:12pm Monday showed only minimal electricity was reaching consumers.

Data from the Distribution Companies (Discos) revealed that only Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) and Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) received power at the time, recording 30 megawatts (MW) and 20MW respectively.

THISDAY’s check revealed that all other operators, including Benin, Eko, Enugu, Ikeja, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Port Harcourt, and Yola Discos, were allocated zero megawatts.

Nationwide electricity distribution stood at just 50MW, far below normal operating levels, leaving homes, businesses, and critical services without adequate power.

Efforts to restore the grid were reported to be ongoing by the Nigerian as of Monday evening.

The latest figures indicate a widespread and severe outage affecting major urban and regional centres across Nigeria.

With only 50MW being supplied nationwide, the collapse represents one of the most significant disruptions in recent years.

The near-total blackout affected not just households but also businesses and public infrastructure that rely on stable electricity supply.

No official explanation had been provided by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) or the Federal Ministry of Power at the time of reporting, leaving the cause and expected restoration timeline unclear.

Nigeria’s national grid has experienced repeated collapses in recent years, often leading to prolonged blackouts and disruptions to economic activities.