Muslim Students: Tinubu’s Tax Reforms Must Be Fair, Inclusive to Gain Public Trust

Sunday Ehigiator

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) has warned that the federal government’s proposed tax reforms could further weaken public confidence if concerns about fairness, justice, and inclusivity are not properly addressed.

The group stated this yesterday at the opening ceremony of its B-Zone Islamic Vacation Course held at the proposed permanent site of Al-Ummah University, located along the Ibadan-Lagos Expressway in Onigari, Ogun State.

Addressing participants, the National President of the society, Mallam Tajudeen Mustapha, said the country is facing overlapping challenges, including economic hardship, insecurity, moral decline, and weak leadership, noting that policies viewed as unjust only deepen citizens’ distrust of government.

According to him, “taxation itself is not the core issue, but rather the growing lack of trust in how public resources are managed.”

He added that “agreements and reforms such as the taxation that raise questions of equity and sovereignty make citizens sceptical and disengaged.”

The MSSN leadership stressed that accountability in governance cannot be treated as optional, insisting that authorities must ensure policies are guided by justice, transparency and accountability to regain public confidence.

In his welcome remarks, the Amir of MSSN B-Zone, Mallam Moshood Kolawole, described the Islamic Vacation Course as the society’s flagship programme, explaining that it offers participants an opportunity to reflect on personal conduct and collective responsibility.

Kolawole said the programme brought together participants from across southern Nigeria to confront issues such as moral decline, economic pressure, insecurity, and the erosion of values, which he said demand genuine collective action.

Delivering a lecture titled “We Are All Responsible,” the Imam of the Muslim Community at the Federal Polytechnic Ede, Osun State, and Rector of the Federal Polytechnic Ayede in Oyo State, Dr Taofeek Abdul-Hameed, said responsibility rests with every segment of society.

He explained that social injustice, corruption, insecurity, and moral decay continue when individuals and leaders neglect their duties, adding that silence in the face of wrongdoing amounts to complicity.

Abdul-Hameed noted that accountability in Islam extends to actions, words, and omissions, stressing that parents, leaders, youths, and professionals all share responsibility for the state of society.

Also speaking, the Chief Registrar of the organisation, Abdulrazak Yusuf, said 10,158 delegates registered across the Edo, Delta, and Rivers states, attributing the large turnout to improvements made to the online registration system introduced in the previous edition.

He, however, acknowledged challenges with sensitisation, noting that limited awareness of the online process led some members to attempt physical registration.

He called on Area Units to step up awareness efforts ahead of future programmes.