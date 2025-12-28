Kabiru Tanimu Turaki: Intimidation, Coercion, Inducements Responsible for Current Wave of Defections

In this interview with Chuks Okocha, the new National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), spoke on the current wave of defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress and how impunity and imposition weakened internal discipline and confidence in the PDP, among other issues. Excerpts:

As a senior statesman, do you still have confidence in the Nigerian judiciary, particularly in the handling of sensitive political cases?

Yes, I do. I have confidence in the Nigerian judiciary and in the role it continues to play in stabilising our democracy. As someone who has spent many years in the legal profession, I know that our courts have often risen to the occasion, even under intense political pressure.

That said, confidence in the judiciary also comes with a responsibility to safeguard public trust. Justice must not only be done; it must be seen to be done. When certain patterns begin to raise concerns or create unease, it is important to address them responsibly and institutionally, not to weaken the judiciary, but to strengthen confidence in it.

Your party recently wrote to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, raising concerns about the conduct of some judges handling PDP-related matters. What informed this decision, and what were you seeking to address?

The letter was written out of genuine concern, not hostility or accusation. Over time, we observed that almost all cases involving the PDP at the Federal High Court in Abuja were being assigned to just three judges, despite the division having 14 judges. This naturally generated anxiety among our members nationwide.

Rather than speculate or engage in public controversy, we chose the appropriate institutional route by formally writing to the Honourable Chief Judge. Our request was simple: That future cases be more broadly and transparently assigned. We were very clear in the letter that we do not doubt the integrity of the judiciary. What we were addressing was perception, because once public confidence in due process is eroded, the consequences can be far-reaching.

There have been longstanding internal disagreements within the PDP. Are you now exploring a comprehensive reconciliation approach to unify all aggrieved stakeholders?

Absolutely. Reconciliation is not optional; it is essential. The PDP has gone through electoral losses, internal disagreements, and strained relationships over the years. These issues cannot be wished away.

We are taking an inclusive approach by engaging with all aggrieved stakeholders party elders, governors, former office holders, youth, and women leaders. The aim is to listen, rebuild trust, and restore a sense of shared ownership of the party. Unity will only come when people feel respected and fairly treated, and that is the path we are committed to. We are determined to return the party to its glorious years by returning it to the people; the people own it and will determine its direction.

You recently met with virtually all organs and structures of the party. What were the objectives of this meeting?

The meeting was deliberate and strategic. We felt it was important to reconnect the leadership with the institutional backbone of the party. Party organs exist for a reason, and they must be allowed to function properly.

The objective was to reassure these organs of their relevance, clarify roles, and promote open and frank engagement. The outcome we seek is better coordination, clearer communication, and stronger internal discipline. When party structures work as they should, stability and unity naturally follow. We also paid courtesy visits to our leaders, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), Gen. TY Danjuma (rtd.), and Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to pay our respect, draw inspiration, tap from their wealth of experience, and seek guidance from them and we are glad to say the visits were worth the while.

Impunity and imposition have been identified as major challenges confronting the PDP. How do you intend to address this?

We must confront this issue honestly impartially and with the fear of God. Impunity and imposition have weakened internal discipline and undermined confidence in the party over time. My position is simple: Rules must matter again.

The PDP has a constitution and clearly defined processes, and these must be respected. Decisions will no longer be taken by bypassing party structures. Where rules are violated, sanctions will apply fairly and consistently. Discipline must, however, go hand in hand with fairness. When members trust the process, compliance becomes natural. Choices will be left to the people and not to the whims and caprices of underhanded dealings or the deliberate violations of the rights of individual members. Mutual suspicion is eliminated and confidence in the system is restored.

What’s your immediate and long-term agenda as National Chairman?

In the immediate term, the focus is on stabilising the party reducing tension, restoring confidence, and ensuring all party organs function effectively. Without stability, meaningful progress is impossible.

In the long term, the agenda is to rebuild the PDP into a strong, credible, and competitive national alternative. That means deepening internal democracy, strengthening grassroots structures, building capacity within the party, and reconnecting with Nigerians on issues that affect their daily lives. Our goal is to return the PDP to its founding values of justice, inclusion, and competent governance. We are deploying all our arsenals to achieve this within a reasonable time as 2027 is around the corner and we hope to rebound fully confident in our ability to reclaim power again.

Are you worried that persistent defections could push Nigeria toward a one-party system?

It is a legitimate concern. When defections are driven by convenience rather than conviction, they weaken opposition politics and democratic accountability. A healthy democracy requires a strong opposition.

However, parties must also look inward. People defect when they feel alienated or unfairly treated. Our response is to make the PDP a party people want to belong to one anchored on fairness, internal democracy, and respect for its members. I must however caution that the current wave of defections is not borne by alienation or unfair treatment but rather in what I will prefer to refer to as intimidation, coercion, and inducement.

What practical steps should be taken to strengthen multi-party democracy in Nigeria?

Political parties must first put their own houses in order. You cannot advocate democracy nationally while undermining it internally. For the PDP, that means transparency, inclusion, and respect for party organs.

Beyond the parties, institutions such as the electoral body, the judiciary, and security agencies must act impartially and consistently. When rules are clear and fairly applied, confidence in the system grows. Safeguarding Nigeria’s multi-party democracy is a shared responsibility, and the PDP is committed to playing its part responsibly. We however appeal to the ruling party to stop the unwarranted interference in the internal affairs of political parties through proxies to stifle dissent, suppress free speech, and undermine competition. Political parties should rely more on fulfilling their campaign promises and mobilizing the electorate through the implementation of their latent policies rather than using subterfuge as a means of staying relevant.