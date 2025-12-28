In Security Game Changer, Tinubu Launches Forest Guards, 7,000 Deployed

*Forest Guards a critical force multiplier in national security architecture, says Ribadu

*To be mobilised to ungoverned forests in Borno, Sokoto, Yobe, Adamawa, Niger, Kwara, Kebbi

Chiemelie Ezeobi in Lagos, Olawale Ajimotokan, and Linus Aleke in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu’s Presidential Forest Guards Initiative launched in May 2025 as part of the renewed efforts by his administration to tackle the nationwide insecurity has yielded fruits as over 7,000 newly recruited Nigerian Forest Guards graduated yesterday following the successful completion of an intensive three-month training programme.

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), which announced this development, said the graduation ceremonies were held across Borno, Sokoto, Yobe, Adamawa, Niger, Kwara, and Kebbi states.



The Forest Guards are indigenous to their respective local government areas, enabling them to leverage terrain familiarity and community trust in countering banditry, kidnapping, and the illegal exploitation of forest resources.



Speaking on the mandate of the guards at the graduation ceremonies, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, said they would guard Nigeria’s natural environment and also serve as a critical force multiplier in national security architecture, particularly in supporting the efforts of security agencies to checkmate perpetrators of insecurity.

He stated that the Nigerian Forest Guards is an inter-agency initiative established under his leadership and strategic guidance, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Environment.



Ribadu noted that it was coordinated operationally by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the National Park Services.

“It draws strategic input, doctrine, and operational alignment from the Defence Headquarters, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Police and the National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). This synergy ensures unity of purpose, seamless command and control, as well as operational effectiveness,” he added.



Ribadu described the initiative as a decisive step toward restoring state authority and protecting vulnerable communities.

He lauded the contributions of the training instructors and coordinators from the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Police, DSS, NSCDC, National Park Service, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and the governments of the seven pilot states.

“I wish to assure the public that the Forest Guards will be deployed immediately to identify hot spots to enhance existing security architecture, particularly in forested and ungoverned areas. As first responders, they are expected to dominate and ensure the security of the forest ecosystem, gather actionable human intelligence, support ongoing security operations, and enhance presence in hitherto ungoverned spaces,” Ribadu explained.



According to the NSA, the training programme was deliberately intensive, structured, and demanding, designed to transform loyal and committed Nigerians into agile, disciplined, and capable field operatives.

The curriculum integrated environmental conservation principles with advanced security competencies, ensuring a balanced, professional, and mission-ready force.



Trainees underwent extensive physical and mental conditioning, including endurance exercises, obstacle-crossing drills, and long-range patrol simulations to prepare them for sustained forest operations.

They were also trained in tactical fieldcraft, including movement techniques, enemy-contact drills, ambush response, rescue operations, and coordinated offensive actions—equipping them to deny criminal elements any form of sanctuary within Nigeria’s forest spaces.

The training programme was said to have recorded a 98.2 per cent completion rate.



A total of 81 trainees were disqualified on disciplinary grounds, while two trainees passed away due to pre-existing medical conditions.

Governors and Deputy Governors from the seven participating states attended the ceremonies, including Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State and Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, with other states represented by their deputy governors.

AbdulRazaq called the initiative a game changer, which he said would leave the terrorists and kidnappers with the option of either leaving Kwara State or paying a heavy price.



“The enlistment of armed forest guards to complement the patriotic efforts of our security forces is a game changer in this campaign. It shows very clearly that the government is committed to the mission of ridding our country of all forms of terrorism, banditry, and kidnappings,” the governor said.

He commended President Tinubu for “thinking out of the box” to repossess Nigeria’s forest resources, expel all the bad faith actors occupying the forests, and strengthen public safety.

Security Experts Hail Plan to Deploy Forest Guards against Kidnappers, Bandits

Meanwhile, some security experts have lauded President Tinubu’s plan to deploy forest guards as a strategic measure to combat banditry and kidnapping in Nigeria.

The experts noted that combining local expertise with formal security forces would improve intelligence gathering, disrupt illegal activities, and strengthen national security.



A retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Edgal Imohimi, who was Lagos State Commissioner of Police, described the initiative as a step in the right direction if properly structured.

He said an effective forest guard would complement national security by providing local intelligence and filling security gaps in forested and semi-urban areas.

Imohimi noted that recruiting personnel from local communities would enhance terrain knowledge and intelligence gathering, while training in jungle warfare and tracking would improve effectiveness.



A retired Commissioner of Police (CP) Emmanuel Ojukwu, described the plan as a welcome development, noting that the fight against insecurity requires coordination and collaboration between security agencies and the public.

“Forest guards have strong familiarity with the terrain. They are well acquainted with the forest environment and know how to navigate it. They understand human movement as distinct from that of animals, and this knowledge allows them to assist security agencies in identifying the locations of terrorist and bandit camps,” he said.



A retired diplomat, Ambassador Ejike Eze, also praised the initiative, but stressed the need for clearly defined roles.

“It is a laudable initiative, but the government must ensure that every security agency adheres to its constitutionally defined responsibilities. Forest guards should not be guiding VIPs or remaining in offices, as some other agencies do. They must operate fully within the forests, permanently deployed where they are most needed. Our forests should be divided into operational divisions, and commanders must be directed to man these divisions effectively,” he said.



Eze drew comparisons with Cuba, noting that authorities there monitor their forests around the clock.

“You cannot drop a pin in a Cuban forest without operatives identifying its location. Those who terrorise us operate from our forests, and a well-deployed local force can play a crucial role in tackling these threats,” he added.



However, a former Commissioner of Police for the FCT, Lawrence Alobi, expressed reservations about the plan.

“I don’t share the president’s sentiment. Some advisors are guiding the president based on political interests rather than the country’s security needs. Each state already has a police command, military base, Civil Defence, DSS, and other security actors. Creating a Forest Guard raises questions: What will they do, and who will supervise them?” he queried.



Alobi argued that national security would be better served by strengthening the Nigeria Police through reform.

Former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Fatai Owoseni (rtd), who is currently the Special Adviser on Security Matters to the Oyo State Government, said the problem is not the creation of new units but poor integration.