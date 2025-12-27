Stakeholders Seek Effective Health Insurance Scheme To Save Lives In Nigeria 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Stakeholders have demanded for review of Nigeria’s health insurance scheme to save lives in hospitals instead of cash-and-carry system.

The stakeholders placed the demand when the Mayor of Housing, My-ACE China, teamed up with the Meridian Hospitals, to carry out a one-day medical outreach which in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

The stakeholders said keeping a patient untreated because of lack of deposit has led to many deaths, lamenting the failure of the health insurance system which they said works in other less endowed countries.

The Mayor of Housing told journalists that in the short period he worked as a lab scientist in hospital, he came face to face with the horrors of cash-and-carry health delivery system and the dying cries of patients.

Other partners also cried to the government to make haste and create an effective health insurance system that would give Nigerians attention without paying all the cash demanded.

These were the highlights of the free treatment scheme which took place at Oromenike Government Girls Secondary School, Port Harcourt, where over 400 persons got free treatments including free eye glasses and booking for eye surgeries.

Other areas of treatment included general health consultations and treatment; blood pressure and sugar level testing; malaria testing and treatment; free prescriptions; preventive health talks focusing on hygiene, maternal health, and nutrition.

The scheme was conducted under the theme: ‘Bringing Healthcare to the Community.’

It was observed that enthusiastic beneficiaries had thronged the area as early as 7a.m., yesterday, where they were attended to by the medical team.

A 63-year-old patient, Mr. Jerry Onwuso, who got eye glasses and drugs, told journalists that he was pleased with the medical intervention.

He said he did not pay any money to get all the treatments and glasses, and pleaded that the scheme be sustained.

Another patient, Loveth Sam, commended the scheme and appealed to the sponsors to continue to increase the benefits.

Throwing some light on the scheme, Mr. China said he worked in Meridian Hospitals as a lab scientist 19 years ago, but resigned because he could not bear to see patients struggling for life because they had no money to pay.

He said he came back to help extend free medical treatment to the less-privileged.

Appreciating the gesture, the Founder and Chief Medical Director, Dr. Iyke Odo, said China always manifested hard-work, ambition, and impulsive giving. He said “the then young bright boy was full of humanity, kindness, love, and made friends easily.”

“Not everybody that gives is a giver. The difference is that givers are given to give,” he added.

Odo, who is also the founder of the Pilgrims Health Foundation (Africa), used the opportunity to call on governments to review Nigeria’s health insurance system and make it work to save lives.