Ogun Taps Whatadeal to Manage Olumo Rock Asset

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Ogun State Government has formalised a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with Whatadeal Limited, a subsidiary of the SystemSpecs Group, to take over the operational management of the state’s tourist site, Olumo Rock.

The PPP agreement was announced recently at a press briefing in Abeokuta, attended by senior government officials, executives from Whatadeal Limited and other key stakeholders.

Whatadeal’s appointment forms part of the state’s wider strategy to strengthen the governance and operational efficiency of its tourism sector through structured private-sector involvement.

Officials present at the meeting highlighted that Nigeria’s tourism industry requires modern management systems, accountability, and innovative service models to fully realise economic and cultural potential.

Managing Director of SystemSpecs Whatadeal Africa, Mr. Fela Bank-Olemoh, said Olumo Rock represents identity and history, affirming the firm’s responsibility to preserve its heritage while unlocking full potential.

“We will leverage technology, data, and thoughtfully designed cultural experiences to improve access, enhance visitor journeys, and position the center as a world-class tourism destination”, he assured.

As for Ogun State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Sesan Fagbayi, the partnership was an intentional one to advance tourism development in Ogun State.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to preserving our cultural assets while adopting modern management practices that drive tourism growth, create jobs, and deliver value to the people of Ogun State,” he stated.

Director-General of the Ogun State Office of Public–Private Partnerships, Dapo Oduwole emphasised the significance of private-sector involvement in heritage management, noting the site will benefit from professional management and innovation, while maintaining public ownership and cultural integrity.

“It is a model for sustainable tourism partnerships,” he said.

Through the deal, the state looks forward to the site becoming a benchmark for professional, sustainable tourism administration while maintaining its cultural and historical significance.