NAJA 2025 Award: Kia Seltos, Changan CS55 Grasp Top SUV Honours

Kia Seltos and Changan CS55 grasped top honours at the 2025 Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) International Award, clinching Midsize SUV of the Year and Compact SUV of the Year, respectively.

The awards were announced at a well-attended ceremony held at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, which brought together key stakeholders across Nigeria’s automotive value chain to celebrate excellence, resilience and innovation in the industry.

Changan CS55’s latest recognition comes after its impressive performance at last year’s 17th edition of the awards, where it was crowned Nigeria’s New Car of the Year.

At the 2025 ceremony, the compact crossover SUV edged out strong contenders such as the Kia Sonet and Chery Tiggo to secure the coveted Midsize SUV title.

Changan vehicles are marketed and assembled in Nigeria by Mikano Motors, reinforcing the growing impact of local assembly in the country’s automotive sector.

In the Compact SUV category, the Kia Seltos emerged winner, beating notable competitors such as the Toyota Prado, Changan CS55 and Chery Tiggo.

Industry analysts have described the Seltos as a compelling blend of practicality and style, praising its bold design, versatility and appeal to modern drivers.

Other corporate winners at the event are the Mikano Group, which was named Auto Company of the Year; Iron Products Industries (IPI) Limited, honoured as Truck Assembler/Body Builder of the Year; Lanre Shittu Motors (JAC), awarded Truck Plant of the Year; and Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM), which won Passenger Car Assembly Plant of the Year.

These recognitions highlighted the depth and growing strength of indigenous participation in Nigeria’s automotive industry.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Otunba Joseph Osanipin, commended NAJA for sustaining a credible platform promoting excellence and accountability within the sector.

In his welcome address, NAJA Chairman Mr Theodore Opara described the awards as a benchmark for performance in Nigeria’s evolving automotive ecosystem, noting that the industry continues to adapt amid policy reforms, technological advancements and changing consumer expectations.

The 2025 NAJA International Auto Awards once again underscored the critical role of leading brands in strengthening Nigeria’s transportation and industrial backbone, while celebrating outstanding achievements across the nation’s automotive landscape.