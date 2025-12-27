Guts & Gloves Set to Elevate Boxing Promotions in Nigeria

Guts & Gloves Promotions has secured an official promotional licence from the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C), marking its formal entry into Nigeria’s boxing ecosystem and reinforcing its commitment to driving a new era of structure, professionalism, and athlete-first development within the sport.

The accreditation provides immediate credibility for the organisation and positions Guts & Gloves as a transparent and trustworthy platform for boxers, promoters, gyms, and sponsors seeking stability and growth in a fragmented promotions landscape. The company enters the sector with a clear mandate to discover, nurture, and spotlight Nigerian boxing talent through structured pathways and community-driven engagement.

Founded by Onabajo Ayodeji & Temitope Deyeye, the co-founders reaffirmed the brand’s mission to uplift the sport as they stated that, “Guts & Gloves remains committed to raising the game for athletes and coaches in Africa. To every boxer doing the work in the shadows, keep fighting. Put on those gloves and never stop believing in your guts. We will find you, and the world will see you.”

Rooted in the energy of Nigerian grassroots boxing community, home to a rich network of trainers and amateur fighters, Guts & Gloves Promotions intends to serve as a reliable springboard for emerging talent. Its athlete-first model focuses on long-term career development, improved access to professional exposure, health and mental care for fighters, brand building for fighters, and the creation of competitive opportunities across local, national and international circuits.

The organisation’s strategic approach integrates credibility-building, community nurturing, and talent broadcast initiatives, alongside future flagship events designed to strengthen Nigeria’s boxing culture. With an emphasis on partnership-driven growth, Guts & Gloves is opening its doors to sponsors, corporate brands, and industry stakeholders seeking to invest in the next generation of Nigerian boxers who’ll bear the Nigerian flag at a global stage.

As the boxing sector positions itself for renewed momentum, Guts & Gloves Promotions enters the ring with a clear intent: to become the preferred destination for talent development, professional matchmaking, and sustainable boxing promotions in Nigeria.