Ground Handling Equipment Damages Air Peace New Aircraft, Disrupts Multiple Flights

Flight operations involving a brand-new Embraer 195-E2 aircraft belonging to Air Peace Limited were significantly disrupted yesterday, following a ground handling incident at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The incident occurred when a luggage conveyor belt vehicle operated by the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) reportedly collided with the engine of the aircraft, registered as 5N-BYH, while it was on the ground after passengers had completed boarding.

The aircraft was scheduled to operate Flight P47750 from Lagos to Accra when the collision occurred. The impact caused visible damage, resulting in a dent and tear on the aircraft’s Thrust Reverser Cowling, a part of the engine cover prompting an immediate safety assessment and the grounding of the aircraft.

As a result of the incident, all passengers already on board were asked to disembark, leading to operational delays and disruptions.

Sources confirmed that nine scheduled flights assigned to the aircraft for the day were affected, leaving numerous passengers stranded or rebooked on alternative services.

Aviation industry sources note that the Embraer 195-E2 involved is part of Air Peace’s newest fleet acquisitions, making the damage particularly significant. Beyond passenger inconvenience, the incident has financial implications, as engine-related repairs on modern commercial aircraft are known to be capital-intensive.

Earlier in the year, a similar incident involving engine cowling damage reportedly cost the airline approximately $3.5 million to rectify.

Industry observers continue to express concern over ground handling safety standards at Nigeria’s busiest airports, citing recurring issues linked to equipment condition, poor personnel training, and ramp safety procedures. Such incidents, they argue, not only disrupt airline schedules but also erode passenger confidence and impose substantial avoidable costs on operators.

No injuries were reported, and investigations are expected to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the collision, including equipment condition and compliance with standard operating procedures.