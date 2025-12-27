Firm Launches 24- hour Food Service in Lagos amid Shifting Demand

Omolabake Fasogbon

Food service provider Noirspoon has announced the launch of its round-the-clock culinary operations in Lagos to align with the city’s extended work and mobility patterns.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Noirspoon, Uthman Hameed, stated that the new model sought to address the demand of commuters, nightshift workers, and residents navigating unpredictable schedules.

He said the idea followed an assessment of consumption patterns in the city, where it was discovered that the food services sector is shifting from fixed-hour operations toward models prioritising access, reliability, and operational continuity.

“We studied how Lagosians actually eat, and what we saw was simple: hunger doesn’t run on a schedule. Convenience is no longer a secondary consideration in urban food consumption. It is increasingly central to demand, particularly in cities with high traffic congestion and long workdays,” he said.

He explained that the outfit operates as a cloud kitchen, focusing on delivery and takeaway services.

“Our offerings include Nigerian meals, rice dishes, soups, breakfast items, pasta, and selected intercontinental options, available at all hours. The model is designed to serve workers with irregular schedules, including early-morning commuters and night-shift employees”, he informed.

Hameed noted that Lagos’ economy, now stretching beyond traditional business hours, places new demands on food service providers to move past delivery alone, to balancing round‑the‑clock availability with quality and portion value.

He reaffirmed the firm’s new model as strategic and deliberate move to adapt to the realities of evolving Lagos city.