Wike-backed PDP NWC Inaugurates 19-member Caretaker Committee in Lagos

Sunday Ehigiator

The factional National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has inaugurated a 19-member State Caretaker Committee (CTC) of the party in Lagos State.

The national leadership crisis rocking the PDP recently took a new turn when the Wike-backed NWC dissolved the party’s state executives in some states, including Lagos State.

The factional PDP NWC is led by Alhaji Abdulraman Mohammed as National Chairman and Sen. Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary.

Speaking at the inauguration held in Ikeja, Mr Adedeji Doherty, Deputy National Secretary of the factional NWC, who represented the National Chairman, decried what he described as a disregard for the party’s constitution.

Doherty, a former Lagos State PDP Chairman and governorship candidate, blamed some PDP leaders, including Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Chief Olabode George and others, for the party’s lingering crisis.

According to him, PDP leaders had endorsed the new CTC, hence the need for the party to unite in purpose to rejuvenate its fortunes.

“We are issuing red cards to those hell-bent on destroying the PDP. The PDP is very important to us. Today marks a new chapter in the evolution of democracy and the party.

“We have heard a lot about court judgments and conflicting judgments on who the authentic chairman of the PDP is.

“As far as we are concerned, and as far as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is concerned, the Ibadan National Convention that produced the Tanimu Turaki-led PDP National Working Committee should not have taken place,” he said.

Describing the November PDP convention as a kangaroo process, Doherty said it was not democratic and lacked legitimacy.

According to him, Alhaji Abdulraman Mohammed remains the authentic National Chairman of the party.

Doherty, who admonished the newly inaugurated caretaker committee to adhere strictly to the party’s constitution and relevant regulations, said the executives would conduct congresses for the party beginning in January.

“I want the new caretaker committee to be so guided. We must return this party to the youth. We must not go against the tenets of the party and its constitution.

“PDP in Lagos State is going to witness a serious turnaround. I want to call on all those who left the PDP in Lagos for one reason or the other to return and take managerial positions.

“We must join hands to rebuild our party again. Rebuilding the party at this period is more important to us than who becomes president in 2027,” he said.

On the 2027 general election and the issue of Southern Presidency, Doherty said there was nothing wrong if the PDP supported President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to complete a second term for the region.

“It does not mean that we are going to abandon our PDP and declare for the APC. It also does not mean that when you see PDP governors declaring for the APC, they cannot return.

“I believe in Wike’s decision to support President Bola Tinubu in 2027. It is his prerogative,” he said.

According to him, although the PDP could also produce a presidential candidate in 2027, he doubted if the South had another candidate with the sagacity and credentials to dislodge Tinubu.

“It is going to be a herculean task,” he said.

He decried what he described as the total disregard for the party’s constitution and decorum, which he said had pushed many PDP leaders out of the party.

NAN reports that a legal practitioner, Mrs Yemisi Oshodi, swore in the caretaker committee, headed by Elder Kayode Ogunbiyi, at the event.

The inauguration was witnessed by some PDP leaders, including the party’s State Secretary, Mr Soji Orioye.

Other members of the caretaker committee are Elder Adele Bankole (Vice Chairman) and Mr Jamiu Awofala (Secretary).

Also included are Mrs Akinro Bolaji, Mr Ege Allen, Mr Audu Salami, Mr Gani Ogungbayi, Mr Ola Odunwa, Mr Samson Hundeyin, Mrs Adebimpe Mariam and Mr Solomon Yusoof.

In his welcome address, Ogunbiyi, the newly inaugurated Lagos PDP caretaker committee chairman, said the committee comprised 19 members with a mandate to rebuild the party.

“Our mandate is to be accomplished within a short period; therefore, we have to fast-track our schedules and report back to our National Secretariat within the next six weeks from today.

“We do not have time. We assure you that utmost decorum and discipline will be maintained at all levels of our administration.

“We will not tolerate any form of thuggery or assaults on innocent members.

“We will also not tolerate any form of rascality on social media by persons propagating false information.

“Whatever steps we take will align with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, relevant laws, the constitution of the party and court rulings,” he said.

Ogunbiyi said the new leadership would encourage women and youths across all local government areas to participate fully in the forthcoming congresses.

“We appeal to those who left the party recently because of internal disputes to return and assist the party at this time.

“We need the cooperation of everyone to restore order, discipline and inclusivity for the benefit of our members and the Lagos electorate at large,” he added.

Ogunbiyi announced that all congresses purportedly conducted between August and September would be cancelled and dissolved, as declared by the Abdulraman-led NWC.

According to him, from Jan. 9, 2026, the caretaker committee will commence fresh congresses at the zonal, ward, local government, state and South-West levels, to be conducted within 60 days.

In his remarks, Mr Hakeem Olalemi, the outgone PDP Vice Chairman (Lagos Central), described the inauguration as “a new beginning and a rebirth of the PDP in the state.”