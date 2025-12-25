Swedish Ambassador, Others Set for AFRIMA Music Business Summit

Vanessa Obioha





Sweden’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Anna Westerholm; CNN journalist Larry Madowo; and music executive, Olisa Adibua, are among the speakers billed for the Africa Music Business Summit, scheduled to hold in Lagos as part of the 9th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

While the summit will take place on January 8, 2026, at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel and Suites, the 9th AFRIMA edition is scheduled for January 9, 2026.

It is expected to draw artistes, record executives, investors, policymakers and media professionals for discussions on the structure and economics of Africa’s music industry.

Madowo will host the event alongside television presenter and actor Mojibade Sosanya, while panel sessions will be moderated by industry professionals including Landry Gnamba (Côte d’Ivoire), Nde Ndifonka (Cameroon) and Victoria Nkong (Nigeria). Westerholm is expected to deliver the keynote address.

Other speakers include the CEO of Universal Music South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, Sipho Dlamini; Ghanaian music executive Francis Doku; Moroccan international music rights adviser Mustapha Ettouil; Sweden-based executive Georg Heritlitz; and Nigerian music executive Bizzle Oshikoya.

Musicians and producers listed to participate include Nigerian music producer ID Cabassa, Congolese superstar Innoss B, Tanzanian star Juma Jux, and Ghana’s dancehall crooner Stonebwoy, among others.

With the theme “Connect, Build, Own: Monetising Africa’s Music Revolution,” the summit will focus on ownership, financing, media and infrastructure within the music value chain. Sessions are expected to address issues around intellectual property, branding, revenue generation and access to funding.

Panels will also examine pathways for African artistes seeking international exposure, including discussions on distribution, touring and long-term career development. Another session will consider the role of media and storytelling in expanding the reach of African music globally.

AFRIMA Co-Producer and Director, Mike Strano, said the summit aims to provide a forum for industry players to engage with the practical challenges facing African music beyond performance and popularity.

“African music is one of the continent’s strongest cultural exports today, but talent alone is not enough,” he said. “The Africa Music Business Summit is designed to help African creatives and industry players understand ownership, structure and sustainability, so they can fully benefit from the value they create.”