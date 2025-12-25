Persecution of Christians Cannot Continue, Attacks in Nigeria Must End Now, Netanyahu Charges FG in Christmas Message

Chiemelie Ezeobi





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, yesterday said the persecution of Christians or members of any religion cannot and must not be tolerated, just as he stressed that Muslim militant displacement and attacks against Christians in Nigeria must end now.

Netanyahu, who made this statement yesterday in a video posted on his handle on X, formerly known as Twitter, sent a strong Christmas message from the Holy Land, emphasising Israel’s commitment to protecting Christians in the Middle East and condemning religious persecution worldwide.

He said: “From Jerusalem, I send warm greetings to our Christian friends around the world. I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. From here, the Holy Land, Israel, the only country in the Middle East where the Christian community is thriving,” Netanyahu said.

Highlighting Israel as a safe haven for Christians he said: “Israel is the only country in the Middle East where Christians can practise their faith with full rights and in total freedom.

“Where Christian pilgrims are embraced with open arms and are so deeply appreciated. Where Christians can celebrate proudly their traditions and openly do so without any fear.”

Netanyahu contrasted Israel’s support for Christians with events elsewhere in the region. “In Jerusalem, the city municipality every year officially distributes Christmas trees. It’s been doing so for two decades.

“By contrast, a few days ago, in the Palestinian town of Jenin, Palestinians burnt a Christmas tree in the Holy Redeemer Church. That’s the difference. Israel stands up for Christians across the region. Wherever they face widespread intimidation and persecution.”

He expressed concern over declining Christian populations in neighbouring countries. “While Israel’s Christian population is growing, the Christian population in countless areas across the region has been dwindling due to systematic discrimination and oppression.

“This has happened in Iraq. It’s happened in Syria. It’s happened in Lebanon. It’s happened in Turkey. And it’s happening in the Palestinian Authority.”

Recalling Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus, he added: “The birthplace of Jesus, Bethlehem, used to have 80% Christian population. That’s when we were there. When we left and gave it to the Palestinian Authority, it has since dwindled from 80 per cent to 20 per cent.”

Netanyahu concluded by sending Israel’s Christmas blessings to Christians worldwide: “I’m sending Israel’s Christmas blessings to our Christian friends around the world. And I ask you, know that Israel will always stand with you.”