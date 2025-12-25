Lagacy Celebrates 30th Anniversary, Set to Digitise Nigeria’s Archive

Lagacy 1995, the historical and environmental interest group, which seeks to promote Nigeria’s culture and heritage, is set to digitise Nigeria’s archive that are in its possession for posterity purpose.

President of Legacy 1995, Mr. Taiye Olaniyi, who confirmed this during the 30th anniversary celebration of Legacy in Lagos recently, said there was need to preserve Nigeria’s archive by digitising them for generations unborn.

He said, “We are in the world of digitisation and technology. Through the relationship that Legacy had with the British Library and Oxford University, we really have been able to come up with research and digitisation of parts of what they have, which already we have made the presentation to the management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, which houses Legacy 1995. We are now in the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics.”

Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, who was represented at the anniversary celebration by the Director, Human Resources and Admin, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Dr. Monsurat Omotayo, expressed his continued interest in Nigeria’s heritage and commended Legacy 1995 for sustaining Nigeria’s history and heritage in the last 30 years.

“I’ve shown interest in ensuring that we continue to build on the partnership that has been already established with Legacy 1995, which is very dear to our hearts in Nigerian Railroad Corporation as it tells the history, story of Nigerian Railway,” Opeifa said.