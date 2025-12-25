A Christmas Culinary Extravaganza at the GTCO Food and Drink Festival

The GTCO Food and Drink Festival Holiday Edition transformed the festive season into a true Christmas culinary extravaganza, bringing together the finest expressions of Nigerian cuisine and entrepreneurship in a lively celebration of flavours, culture and community. Held at the GT Centre, Oniru, Lagos, from December 20 to 21, 2025, the festival showcased the depth and diversity of Nigeria’s food heritage while offering local businesses a prominent platform to connect with a wider audience. Notably, the event marked the inaugural Holiday Edition of the GTCO Food and Drink Festival, setting a memorable new tradition for the Christmas season, writes MARY NNAH

As the curtains drew open on the GT Centre, Oniru, Lagos, last Saturday, December 20th, the excitement was palpable. Foodies, vendors, and fun-seekers alike had gathered for the highly anticipated GTCO Food and Drink Festival Holiday Edition. And it was clear that this year’s event would be bigger and better than ever, with a wide range of delicious food, refreshing drinks, and lively entertainment on offer.

The GTCO Food and Drink Festival Holiday Edition was a symphony of flavors, a celebration of Nigerian cuisine, and a showcase of local entrepreneurship. The festival’s atmosphere was electric, with attendees of all ages mingling and sampling the diverse range of dishes on offer.

Savouring the Flavuors of Nigeria: A Festival Experience Like No Other

For the vendors, the festival was a platform to showcase their unique products and share their passion for food with the community.

Amira Mohammed Abdulrazak, founder and CEO of Sacks and Syrup, a gourmet dessert company, attributed her success to the exposure and marketing opportunities provided by the GTCO Food Festival. “We’ve had a lot of event planners and people who followed through with contacting us for their events,” she said. “We are expecting more sales, more exposure, and more networking opportunities this time around. We’ve been in business for a year now, and we have done over 830 events. It’s been a wild ride, but we are grateful for the opportunity to be part of this amazing platform.”

“Sacks and Syrup is a one-stop shop for all your dessert needs. We offer a range of products, from soft serve ice cream to bubble waffles, mini Dutch pancakes, and lemonades. Our goal is to provide a unique experience for our customers, and we’re thrilled to be part of the GTCO Food Festival”, Abdulrazak noted further.

Other vendors, such as Mariam Buba of ChopsCityng and William Habib of Munchies After Dark, also expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to showcase their products and reach new customers.

“We are a food business that specialises in jollof rice and other Nigerian delicacies,” the ChopsCityng CEO, Buba, said.

Speaking further, she noted, “We are loving every minute of it, and we are confident that this event will help us grow our business and reach new customers.”

With their consistent taste and quality, ChopsCityng has built a loyal customer base, and they are looking to expand their reach. “We are getting a lot of feedback from customers who love our food, and we are getting more orders every day,” Buba said.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to showcase our products and reach new customers. We are expecting a lot of sales and visibility, and we’re confident that this event will help us achieve our goals”, she noted further.

William Habib, the owner of Munchies After Dark (MAD), a fast food business, was also part of the festival. “We are a fast food business that offers the best quality food and fast delivery”, Habib explained, noting, “We are loving the experience, and we are confident that this event will help us grow our business and reach new customers.”

With their commitment to quality and customer service, Munchies After Dark is a popular choice among foodies.

“We’ve been in the industry for over 10 years, and we’ve built a reputation for quality and service. We are grateful for the opportunity to showcase our products and reach new customers. We are expecting a lot of sales and visibility, and we’re confident that this event will help us achieve our goals”, Habib added.

Anireju Ayida, CEO and Founder of Crinkles, a plantain chips brand, noted that the festival has helped her business gain visibility and attract new customers.

“We are a plantain chips brand that is different from the conventional ones,” Ayida said, adding, “We offer a range of flavors and pairings, from parfaits to yogurt, ice cream, and salads. We are loving the experience, and we are grateful for the opportunity to showcase our product.”

“There is visibility as well. We’ve been getting a lot of interest and orders, and we are expecting more sales and visibility,” Ayida added.

Speaking further, she said, “We are also getting a lot of feedback from customers who love our product, and we are using that feedback to improve and expand our offerings. We are confident that this event will help us grow our business and reach new customers.”

People who didn’t know about this brand are coming here, finding out about it. They are intrigued. They have asked for Instagram handles. They are taking numbers so that they can get more orders. So it’s been fantastic”, Ayida said.

The festival was a celebration of Nigerian cuisine, with a diverse range of vendors offering traditional dishes and innovative fusion cuisine. From jollof rice to plantain chips, the festival had something for every palate. The vibrant atmosphere was electric, with attendees enjoying good food, drinks, and company. The smell of sizzling meat and spices filled the air, and the sound of laughter and chatter added to the festive atmosphere.

Empowering Local Businesses and Communities

The GTCO Food and Drink Festival also highlighted the impact of events like this on the local economy and community, even as it drew in a diverse crowd of participants, all eager to experience the rich culinary delights on offer.

Mr. Bamidele Obende, a festival attendee, came with his two children, Efi and Onofu, and shared his thoughts on the festival. “We just came to see what people are presenting in terms of the food and drinks and maybe any other things,” he said. “I think it has been good so far from what we have seen.”

Efi, Mr. Obende’s daughter, described her experience at the event as “very nice” and said she was looking forward to trying a lot of food, especially jollof rice.

Onofu, Mr. Obende’s son, was equally excited, saying, “It’s a nice place where people can showcase the food they have. Food is everywhere, and I am ready to eat!”

Obende noted that the festival provides a platform for people to showcase their abilities and products, which in turn brings in more customers and contributes to the growth of the economy.

“People can showcase their abilities and what they can actually do, and that brings people to come over to experience what people can produce,” he said. “So they are also able to purchase, and that contributes to the growth of the economy as well. I think it’s a great way to support local businesses and promote economic growth in our community.”

Another attendee, Ego Nwane, described her experience as “lovely and delicious”. She was impressed by the variety of vendors and products on offer, saying, “You see lots of vendors, it’s just a delicious experience for the children and me. The children have had a lot of things to drink and to eat, and clearly the cold stuff because of the weather.”

She noted that the festival was capable of boosting local businesses, saying, “This event is capable of boosting the local economy. Some of the vendors you see here might just be one-time vendors, maybe vendors who do their business from their house. They can leverage this opportunity to establish themselves, and after this event, they might become well-known and successful in their business ventures.”

The festival’s impact on the local economy was evident in the number of sales made by vendors during the event. Many vendors reported selling out of their products, and some even had to turn down orders due to high demand. The festival’s success has also inspired other businesses to participate in similar events, further boosting the local economy.

A Lasting Legacy

The GTCO Food and Drink Festival is poised to leave a lasting impact on Nigeria’s economy, with vendors and attendees alike anticipating a surge in sales and business expansion. As a major economic catalyst, this event is set to continue fueling growth and development in the region for years to come.

The food and drink festival was a resounding success, and it will be a must-attend event for anyone who loves food, fun, and community. With its focus on promoting Nigerian cuisine and supporting local businesses, the festival is a celebration not to be missed. As the festival comes to a close, vendors and attendees alike are already looking forward to the next edition, eager to experience more of the delicious food, drinks, and camaraderie that the festival has to offer.

The festival’s legacy extends beyond the event itself, as it has brought together a community of food enthusiasts and entrepreneurs who are passionate about promoting Nigerian cuisine and supporting local businesses. The festival’s impact will be felt for months to come, as vendors continue to reap the benefits of the exposure and sales generated by the event. With its focus on community building and economic empowerment, the GTCO Food and Drink Festival is a true celebration of the power of food to bring people together and drive economic growth.