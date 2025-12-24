Rights Group Raises Alarm over Alleged Rights Abuses in Gombe

Sunday Ehigiator





A civil society organisation, Take It Back Movement (TIB), has raised alarm over what it described as widespread human rights violations in Gombe State, urging the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to urgently intervene.

In a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Juwon Sanyaolu, the group called for a transparent and independent investigation into alleged cases of political violence and repression in the state, saying victims have been denied their fundamental rights to freedom of expression and association.

TIB said the investigations should be conducted publicly to enable victims to submit complaints without fear of intimidation or reprisals.

According to the rganization, recent incidents point to a growing pattern of attacks against individuals who express dissent or opposition.

The group referenced a viral video showing the brutal assault of a serving councillor, describing it as one of several cases in which individuals were allegedly attacked and harassed for expressing contrary political views.

It also recalled the experience of its Gombe State Coordinator, Thomas Umar, who reportedly spent over a month in detention following what the group described as repeated persecution for rganizatio a lawmaker in the state.

“These incidents risk turning Gombe State into a pariah and an enclave of human rights abuses,” the statement said, adding that several complaints and petitions submitted in the past were either ignored or not acted upon, leaving victims injured and without justice.

TIB further demanded a full investigation into prominent individuals in the state alleged to be involved in acts of political repression, insisting that such allegations must not be swept under the carpet.

The group said the alleged involvement of individuals linked to powerful figures in the recent assault underscores the need for the Gombe State Government to demonstrate that it is not complicit in the violations.

Describing the trend of political violence in the state as unacceptable, TIB stressed that residents of Gombe State are entitled to freely express their views without fear of violence or harassment.

“Any attempt to deprive citizens of their fundamental human rights is an attack on the rule of law and due process,” the rganization said.

The NHRC and the Gombe State Government had not responded to the allegations as of the time of filing this report.